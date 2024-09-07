The Prophet’s Birthday holiday in the federal government has been decided to be on Sunday, September 15, 2024..

This came in a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources to all ministries and federal entities based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the approved official holiday agenda for the government and private sectors in the country for the year 2024, including the Prophet’s Birthday holiday..

On this occasion, the Authority congratulated the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return it to them with good health and wellness..