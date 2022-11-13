Reading of the holy gospel according to Saint Luke (21,5-19):

At that time, as some spoke of the temple, how beautifully adorned it was with quality stone and votive offeringsJesus told them: “This that you contemplate, the days will come when there will not be a stone left upon a stone that will not be destroyed.”

They asked him: «Master, when is that going to be?, and what will be the sign that all this is about to happen?». He said: “See that no one deceives you. Because many will come in my name saying: “I am”, or rather: “The time is coming”; don’t go after them. When you hear news of wars and revolutions, do not panic. Because it is necessary that this happens first, but the end will not be immediately. Then he said to them: “People will rise against people and kingdom against kingdom, there will be great earthquakes, and in different countries, famines and pestilences. There will also be frightening phenomena and great signs in the sky.

But before all this they will lay hands on you and persecute you, delivering you up to synagogues and prisons, and bringing you before kings and governors, for my name’s sake. This will serve as an occasion for you to bear witness. Therefore, get it into your head that you do not have to prepare your defense, because I will give you words and wisdom that no adversary of yours will be able to confront or contradict. And even your parents, and relatives, and brothers, and friends will betray you, and they will kill some of you, and they will all hate you because of my name.

But not a hair of your head will perish; with your perseverance you will save your souls».

Lord’s word

The occasion for Jesus talk about these topics is given by the enthusiasm of his disciples before the beauty of the temple of god They were right: the temple in jerusalem it was the most imposing and magnificent building in the whole city; proud to have God between them, they had not stopped beautifying their place of residence for centuries.

Jesus, on the other hand, was not impressed by his present splendor; he was certain of his future ruin. As it happened. And it is that, then and now, a world like the one that confronted Jesus and rejected his preaching and his person, a world in which God has no place, is a world without a future.

Believing as they were to have God at their disposal in the temple, waiting for them when they wanted to visit him and not missing them when they did not approach him, they had freed their lives from their God. They thought they couldn’t lose him, because they knew where to find him. And they lost it, because, residing only in the temple of Jerusalem, they did not know how to find it daily in their lives and in their world.

For Jesus, and this should serve as a serious warning, a world that corners God, even if it is in a beautiful temple, has no future. Only the worlds disappear forever, and the temples from which God has been absent or is despised there. Like ours, today.

Have we not placed God in beautiful temples, do we not imagine him occupying holy places, far from the life we ​​lead and our concerns? We believe that he is always there where we have placed him: having him in one place saves us from having to look for him in all the others.

Enclosing him in a temple, where we go, whenever we want him to do our will, we avoid meeting him in all the other places we visit, and worse still, we feel free to do his will, wherever it seems to us that he is not for us.

A world, without God in life, but with God in the temples, has no future. A temple, no matter how magnificent, should not be beautiful or attractive to us if it is the only place where we seek God. A life in which his God is not present is not worthy of the believer.

The believer in Christ, like Jesus himself, belongs wherever God is. His house is where he has his God. And since his world is God’s world, he is not afraid that in it he will have to suffer because he will not suffer forever: God belongs to the family of those who lose it for Him!!!!!

Enjoy the presence of God in the Mass and in the family!

#Sunday #November #Cycle