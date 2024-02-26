Director of the International Astronomy Center, Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, confirmed that most Islamic countries will see the crescent of the month of Ramadan on Sunday, March 10, and the central conjunction will occur on that day at nine o’clock in the morning GMT, and the moon will set after sunset in almost all regions of the Islamic world, and based on It is expected that many countries will begin the month of Ramadan on Monday, March 11.

He pointed out that with regard to the possibility of seeing the crescent on Sunday, March 10, based on all criteria for seeing the crescent published in peer-reviewed scientific research (including the standard of the Muslim scientist Ibn Tariq, the researcher Fotheringham, the researcher Maunder, the researcher Bruin, the Muslim researcher Elias, the SAAO Astronomical Observatory, and the researcher Yallop And Muslim researcher Odeh), seeing the crescent was not possible on that day from anywhere in the Arab and Islamic world, whether with the naked eye or using a telescope, while seeing the crescent was possible using a telescope from parts of the Americas, especially from the western parts. Accordingly, for countries that require the correct sighting of the crescent from somewhere in the Islamic world, it is expected that these countries will begin the month of Ramadan on Tuesday, March 12.

Odeh pointed out that the position of the crescent on Sunday, March 10 in some Arab and Islamic cities, the surface calculations of the crescent at sunset are as follows: In Jakarta, the moon sets 5 minutes after sunset, and its age is 38 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 1.7 degrees. In Abu Dhabi, the moon sets 10 minutes after sunset, and its age is 04 hours and 45 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 3 degrees. In Mecca, the moon sets 13 minutes after sunset, and its age is 6 hours and 22 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 3.4 degrees. In Amman and Jerusalem, the moon sets 13 minutes after sunset, and its age is 6 hours and 35 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 3.6 degrees. In Cairo, the moon sets 14 minutes after sunset. It is 7 hours and 2 minutes old, and its distance from the sun is 3.7 degrees. In Khartoum, the moon sets 15 minutes after sunset, and its age is 07 hours and 18 minutes, and its distance from the sun is 3.6 degrees. In Rabat, the moon sets 21 minutes after sunset. Its age is 10 hours and 20 minutes and its distance from the sun is 5 degrees. Seeing the crescent moon in all the aforementioned areas is not possible, neither with the naked eye nor using a telescope.

He said: “In order to know the meanings of these numbers, it is worth noting that the minimum duration of the crescent that can be seen with the naked eye is 29 minutes, and the minimum duration of the crescent that can be seen with the naked eye is 15 hours and 33 minutes, and the minimum distance of the crescent from the sun that can be seen with the naked eye is 7.6 degrees. This is not enough. The crescent’s duration, age, and distance must exceed these values ​​in order to be able to see it, as the sighting of the crescent is related to other factors, such as its distance from the horizon at the time of observing it.

He added: “As for Monday, March 11, seeing the crescent is possible with the naked eye relatively easily from all regions of the Islamic world, and whoever wishes to see the crescent on that day can look to the west about 15 to 25 minutes after sunset from where its western horizon is exposed, and search for The crescent is close to the area where the sun has set, so the crescent will appear thin and close to the horizon, and soon it will also set about 60 to 80 minutes after sunset.

To learn about the results of observing the crescent of the month of Ramadan, you can visit the website of the Islamic Crescent Observing Project of the International Astronomy Center on the Internet.

(http://www.astronomycenter.net/icop/ram45.html