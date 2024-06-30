Reading of the holy Gospel according to Saint Mark (5,21-43):

At that time Jesus crossed again to the other shorehe was met Many people around him, and stood by the lake.

A boss approached from the synagogue, whose name was Jairus. When he saw him, he fell at his feet and begged him earnestly, “My girl is on her last legs; come, lay your hands on her, so that she may be healed and live.»

Jesus He went with him, accompanied by many people who crowded around him. There was a women that suffered blood flows for twelve years. She had been subjected to all kinds of treatments by many doctors and had spent her entire fortune on them; but instead of getting better, she had become worse. She heard about Jesus and, approaching from behind, among the people, he touched the cloakthinking that just by touching her dress, would cure. Immediately the source of his waters dried up. hemorrhages and noticed that his body was healed.

Jesus, realizing that power had gone out from him, immediately turned around in the crowd and asked, “Who touched my cloak?”

The disciples answered him: “You see how the people crowd you and you ask: ‘Who touched me?'”

He kept looking around, to see who it had been. Woman approached scared and tremblingWhen he understood what had happened, he fell at his feet and confessed everything.

He said to him: «Daughter, your faith has healed you. Go away in peace and health.»

While he was still speaking, someone came from the synagogue ruler’s house to say to him, “Your daughter has died“Why bother the teacher any further?”

Jesus overheard what they were saying and said to the leader of the synagogue: “Do not be afraid; It is enough that you have faith.

He did not allow anyone to accompany him except Peter, James, and John the brother of James. When they arrived at the house of the synagogue leader, they found a commotion of people crying and wailing loudly.

He came in and said to them, “What noise and crying are these? The girl is not dead, she is asleep.»

They laughed at him. But he drove them all out, and with the girl’s father and mother and his companions he entered where the girl was, took her by the hand and said to her: “Talitha qumi (which means: I speak to you, girl, get up) .»

The girl immediately stood up and started walking – she was twelve years old. And they stay seeing visions. She insisted that no one find out; and she told them to feed the girl. Lord’s word.

The Word of God illuminates today one of the greatest mysteries of human existence, the mystery of disease and of the death. Healing a woman and resurrecting a girl, Jesus He appears to us as the Lord of life and death. It wouldn’t be bad if we took the gospel of today. And it may be happening to us believers today as those disciples of Jesus then: always at his side, they came to know and love him like no one else, but they never dared to ask him for anything special and even resented it when others did so. It is possible that we, too, who believe in Christ, Lord of life, do not think about him even when we feel threatened by evil, nor do we resort to him, although we know well that alone we cannot free ourselves from evil or secure ourselves one day. more or a better moment to our own life.

Precisely what brought Jesus to the head of the synagogue and the sick woman was knowing that they were incapable of freeing themselves from the evil that threatened them: the father was not capable of ensuring life to the one who had passed it on: the woman had already spent all her resources. assets without finding any relief; One could not maintain life in her own house, the other felt that he was losing his own life little by little. Both saw no future but death. And they went to Jesus, each one with his anguish and his need: the father asked him for a miracle in public: the woman only dared to approach him in secret: one begged insistently for the salvation of his daughter: the other believed that it would be enough by touching her dress to heal. In both cases, the miracle happened: the dying girl ‘woke up’, and the woman felt suddenly healed.

It was not, then, the way of asking, nor the content of the request, that produced the desired cure: they asked as best they knew how: loudly or in silence, each one wanted to obtain what they recognized that they lacked: but they prayed, knowing that in urgent need of everything they asked for, knowing well the evil that threatened them and its seriousness. Why then is it that we, disciples of Jesus, do not find any special reason to go to him? Or are we so well off that we no longer need him, so comfortable with our ills that we no longer need Jesus?

Let’s celebrate the gift that God has given us: his own Son made one of us!

