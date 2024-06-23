Reading of the holy gospel according to Saint Mark (4,35-40):



One day, at dusk, he said Jesus to his disciples: “Let’s go to the other shore.”

Leaving the people, they took him in boat, how was it; other boats accompanied him. A fort was raised hurricane, and the waves broke against the boat until it was almost filled with water. He was in the stern, asleep on a pillow.

They woke him up, saying: «Teacher“Don’t you mind if we sink?”

He stood up, rebuked the wind and said to the lake: “Silence, shut up!”

The wind stopped and a great calm came.

He said to them, “Why are you so cowardly? Do you still have no faith? They were terrified and said to each other: “But who is this? Even the wind and the waters obey him!” Lord’s word.

For who believes in Jesus, it should not be painful to admit that he performed marvelous prodigies: his portents were not something rare, extraordinary, that broke all the schemes and exceeded the expectations of everyone around him; rather, they were evident signs of the nearness of a merciful God, credible and reliable signs of the disposition of God to intervene when everything other than Him had failed. Christians are frequently accused of being naïve, deluded people who still believe in miracles, as if our faith in Christ Jesus led us to always believe in the impossible, to expect the unforeseen, to do the extraordinary. Today, when everything seems to be able to be explained and even programmed, is not a time for miracles; And it is thought that the miracle appears only when something unusual, totally abnormal, something inexplicable occurs.

On the contrary, for a believer in Christ: life itself, its daily life and its unforeseen events can become a prodigious experience, as long as it does not doubt the closeness of God; who knows himself to be in the presence of God, within reach of his hand, in the shelter of his heart, witnesses stupendous performances, true miracles, even when, as in today’s gospel, we seem to be succumbing under the fury of any gale and not We cannot even pray to a God who seems to have fallen asleep.

The dream of Jesus in the boat, the absence of God In today’s world, it is nothing more than a stratagem, the consequence of divine ‘mischief’: the more threatened we feel, the less we know we are assisted by him, the more we We will long for it and look for it all the better; His apparent lack of concern will force us to express our anguish more forcefully, his heavy sleep will make us talk to him out loud, upset by the fear of perishing. If we did so we would realize how much we need him: his danger and neglect will make us, like his disciples that day, forcefully and loudly praying. Why do we insist in our prayer not to lose respect for him, so as not to feel again that we are losing ourselves, that we have lost him?… Only those who felt lost without him will know they are saved when they discover him, even if is asleep… And so that we recognize it, Jesus may have fallen asleep today next to us, in our own boat. Who knows if he is not playing deaf to us, to make us call him more strongly, with greater confidence and desire?

Today we believers could dedicate ourselves to calling on God a little more and complaining a little less about our lot; Instead of lamenting, we could pray; Better than walking through the world as if lost, it would be to strive in search of it… we must dare to shout at God if he does not listen to our whispers; In order to save ourselves, we can raise his voice above the storm; We must not allow him to remain oblivious to our misfortune… in fact, the life of the disciples in danger had led them to a Lord who was sleeping and the life saved from him made them wonder about the Lord who had awakened. That’s how we disciples are.

Let’s enjoy this gift: God comes to be with us!

