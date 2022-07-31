Reading of the holy Gospel according to Saint Luke (12,13-21):

At that time, one of the crowd said to Jesus: “Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.” He said to him: “Man, who made me judge or arbitrator among you?” And he said to them: “Look: beware of all kinds of covetousness. Well, even if one is rich, his life does not depend on his goods ». And he proposed a parable to them:

“A rich man’s land produced a great harvest. And he began to calculate, saying to himself:

“What will I do? I have nowhere to store the harvest.” And he said to himself: “I will do this: I will tear down the barns and build bigger ones, and I will store all the wheat and my goods there. And then I will say to myself: my soul, you have goods stored for many years; rest, eat, drink, feast merrily.” But God told him: “Fool, tonight they are going to claim your soul, and whose will it be what you have prepared?”. So is he who lays up treasure for HIMSELF and is not rich before God.” Lord’s word.

It is not what you already have, nor what you are going to achieve, but how much you are that is well worth struggle and effort. If your own life does not depend on your own things, it is of little use to go out of your way to have them. Jesus refuses to mediate a dispute between brothers, not to avoid a controversial decision, but to free his interlocutor from his desire to possess. He doesn’t want to get into trouble because he doesn’t want to prosecute anyone; he wants everyone to open up to God’s justice. It is not wise to lose family life in this case for what he cannot keep us alive. The parable develops the teaching of Jesus: the landowner acts wisely by foreseeing a good harvest, but he does not realize that what he has is greater than what he lacks; and he does not care so much about what he already has, because his desire to have more is great.

Who does not put his security in God, will not be able to insure his goods even for one night, because no one, not even himself, can insure his life; his foolishness would be greater than his barns: he will not fill our life what is not yet possessed; allowing oneself to be possessed by what one can have still leads to losing what one has always had, God and his goods; good is not what we lack, but what God would be willing to grant us if he were our only good. Faced with a God who pretends to be our only good, nothing can be born other than the desire to have him. And if you have him, you don’t keep other desires or other goods.

That on one occasion a stranger sought support from Jesus to help him settle a family dispute over an inheritance, indicates the degree of social acceptance that Jesus had already obtained with his preaching and the authority that was granted to his opinions. However, the fact itself may seem like a mere unimportant anecdote; We are so accustomed to seeing how families are divided by assets to distribute that it seems logical to us that Jesus would avoid pronouncing himself on such a family matter.

But if it is true that he did not want to enter into a discussion between brothers, it is no less true that he did not miss the opportunity to teach all his listeners the place that goods should have in life. Although it did not seem prudent to him to pacify a family, he took advantage of the occasion to instruct the people who followed him. Jesus replied to the brother that he implored justice – only justice! – That it is better to renounce the goods that are due to us than to lose life, and the family in the attempt to recover them. What would be the use of winning what is ours if we don’t have time to enjoy it? Why own many things, if we are not masters of our lives?

And it is that, if the abundance of goods does not ensure survival, whoever commits injustice to obtain them is not sure of enjoying them. It is precarious to base one’s existence on goods that cannot guarantee it. Having things that belong to the brother is not the best way to maintain one’s life. Accumulating what is owed to others may make us richer, but it certainly makes us less human. We are neither better for the goods we have, nor does it do us good to keep what belongs to our brother. The things we have, the people we live with, are good to the extent that he sustains our life, satisfying our most urgent needs, be they bread or love. It is not worthy of being stolen from anyone that does not guarantee our life for one day. As necessary as it may be, no good is as precious as one’s own life or the life of a brother: we should be able to give up everything except them.

Therefore, whoever puts his trust in what he has achieved, who bases his happiness on abundance, will leave his possessions when he leaves life, he will be left without properties and without God. Something very serious has to be hidden in that attitude of the rich man, so reasonable in appearance, that Jesus puts in the mouth of God – something unusual in his parables – the condemnation: he is a fool who puts his happiness in possessing things, who feels safe because of how much he is going to have, without realizing that, no matter how much he accumulates in life, he does not know if tomorrow will dawn again. The goods that can so easily be lost do not have to be the best valued goods, nor are they the most precious. Not having God as the supreme good makes all the goods you have useless. To put in something other than God the reason for happiness, is to risk losing it; he will not be able to assure his goods even for one night who does not make sure that God is his Good.

Enjoy the presence of God in the mass and in the family!

