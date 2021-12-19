In the episode of Domenica Aired this afternoon, Sunday 19 December 2021, Mara Venier had a quarrel with one of her guests; the hostess in fact literally silenced Sabrina Salerno after the latter tried to tell her experience in Dancing with the Stars.

Mara Venier can’t stand Sabrina Salerno or in any case this is what it seemed to viewers after today’s small incident that occurred during the famous Sunday talk show Sunday In from Rai 1. The artist was literally silenced from the landlady so much that between the two there was a certain one voltage which embarrassed those present in the studio. What happened?

Mara Venier silences Sabrina Salerno

Once again a Sunday In a small quarrel took place between the landlady and one of the guests present in the studio which literally created a lot of embarrassment; after the little qui pro quo occurred in the last episode with the juror of Dancing with the Stars Guillermo Mariotto, to irritate Mara Venier this time it would be the singer Sabrina Salerno.

All this would have occurred when the presenter opened the usual window dedicated to the famous talent show of Milly Carlucci giving ample space to the final of the program which took place last Saturday evening December 18, 2021.

After having commented on the now well-known controversy with protagonists Mariotto, Selvaggia Lucarelli and Morgan, there Salerno he wanted to speak, thus triggering a rather silenced reaction on the part of aunt Mara:

“I’m happy, I made a good journey, I put all the love I could, I couldn’t give more than that” he began to tell. Sabrina. “I would like to hear Arisa. Since Arisa didn’t say anything, I wanted to hear a word if you don’t mind, huh! If you mind, I no longer involve anyone and you do ”the acid intervention of Venier after the 53-year-old singer insisted on talking.

The reaction of the web and of the guests present

What happened between Mara Venier and Sabrina Salerno in the studio literally caused a situation of embarrassment for those present but at the same time it greatly annoyed the viewers who wasted no time in expressing on the web all the disappointment towards the Venier.



Someone called the hostess a “boor, others limited themselves to commenting on what was going on a” circus “while some, despite not having hidden the esteem for the presenter, also recognized that on this occasion she was definitely in defect towards his host.

Finally, there are those who wonder how they will have reacted Sabrina once out of the studies after the heavy thrusts of Mara.. maybe!

There Salerno will he decide to let off steam on social media or will he simply let the incident pass?