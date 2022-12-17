The KNMI warns that there is a chance of slipperiness due to black ice tomorrow evening. Code yellow will then be in effect throughout the country. And those who want to skate can probably only do so tomorrow, before it thaws considerably after the weekend.

It will rain in many places in the country on Sunday evening. Precipitation on a frozen surface can lead to slipperiness. The rain is expected to last for several hours and then gradually dissipate. In Zeeland, in the southwest of the country, code yellow therefore applies on Sundays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In Groningen, in the northeast, code yellow is only provided from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday morning.

In recent days, code yellow has been issued more often due to the wintry weather. Last Thursday, code orange even applied due to treacherous slipperiness.

End of frost

Skating took place in various places in the Netherlands on Saturday. Anyone who wants to try again on the skates can only do so tomorrow. Monday morning a blanket of warmer air will fall over the Netherlands and the frost period will come to an end.

In Scheerwolde, skating took place on Saturday on the lake near Rietweelde. © Wilbert Associate



It will rain here and there on Monday. “In the northeast it is about 5 degrees, while in the southwest and south the double digits may already be tapped,” Weerplaza writes. According to the weather station, there is no longer any slipperiness in the night from Monday to Tuesday.