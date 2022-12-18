Reading of the holy gospel according to Saint Matthew (1,18-24):

The birth of Jesus Christ was this way: Mary, his mother, was betrothed to Joseph and, before they lived together, it turned out that she was expecting a son by the work of the Holy Spirit. José, her husband, who was fair and did not want to denounce her, decided to secretly disown her.

But as soon as he had made this decision, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said to him: “Joseph, son of David, have no qualms about taking Mary, your wife, because the creature in her comes from the Holy Spirit.” . She will give birth to a son, and you will name him Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”

All this happened so that what the Lord had said through the Prophet would be fulfilled: «Look: the Virgin will conceive and give birth to a son and will name him Emmanuel, which means “God-with-us”.»

When Joseph woke up, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him and took his wife home.

Lord’s word.

next time Christmas, Today the Gospel wants to prepare us for a joyful and conscious celebration of his ministry: our God one day made the decision to become like one of us and, from that day on, he is -and forever!- “God with us”. That is the reason for our party and the reason for our joy; We would do wrong if we did not celebrate in these days, along with all the others we love, how much God has loved us; How can we not show ourselves recognized before a God who wanted to be our equal, proud even for having a companion on the road in God?

Worse still would be to celebrate these holidays as, unfortunately, is becoming common among us, without knowing very well the reason for these days, as if we were not Christians, or confusing the desire for happiness and the need for affection that we all feel, that radical longing to be welcomed and valued, with the desire for closeness that our God has shown us, we do not celebrate Christmas well, if we further enlarge our inner emptiness; Only in the event that we once again admire the wonder of having God made a man, so close and so similar, will our surprise or desire to celebrate such a God not end. And – why not say it? – only we, who believe that God became man to us, have reason to be in these particularly joyous days.

The announcement of Mary’s unborn child actually meant that Joseph had to give up his procreation. God’s intervention in Mary left him without the place he would have wanted to occupy in that family; Before living with Mary, Joseph had to decide if, by accepting Mary and her mother, he accepted God’s intrusion into his intimate life and the annihilation of his most personal projects. Knowing that with the birth of Jesus the ancient prophecy was fulfilled and the wait for the promised savior ended, did not save him from having to sacrifice his best dream: to be guardian of God’s family, he had to renounce being a father; Because he had to play the father of the son of God, he could not play the husband.

Joseph was, without a doubt, along with Mary, the one who had to pay the highest price to make the incarnation of God possible: because God wanted to be with us, Joseph had no choice but to allow him to also count on him and to ” hijacked” the life he had planned with María; Because he found in Joseph a man who knew how to renounce his dream and awaken to a life of obedience, God could be ours, one more among us, one of ours.

There was, then, Christmas because God became man to us and because some men, like Joseph and Mary, lent their lives so that God could enter the world; Radical obedience, which required them to accept a plan that, like the announced child, was not their own, but God’s, made it possible to carry out the plan of two and the birth of his Son. There will be Christmas again when God finds believers who want to renounce their plans and his children, their present and their future, to make themselves totally available to God.

Thank you, Jesus, for taking us seriously; for making you one of us. We will wait for you!

