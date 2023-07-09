The KNMI has issued code orange for the provinces of North Brabant, Limburg, Gelderland and Overijssel for Sunday afternoon and evening. Code yellow applies to the other provinces. The warning applies between 13:00 and 20:00.

The weather institute expects severe thunderstorms to move from the southwest to the northeast of the country. Exactly where the heaviest showers will occur is still uncertain. There is also a chance of hailstones of 2 to 4 centimeters in diameter during the showers and heavy wind gusts of 75 to 100 kilometers per hour can occur.

The heavy gusts of wind and heavy hail can cause damage, the KNMI warns. Trees may also fall or objects may become detached and be blown around by the wind. Finally, the weather institute warns that a lot of rain can fall in a short time, which can cause flooding.

Poly

Last week, the KNMI also issued weather warnings when storm Poly raged over the Netherlands. With wind force 11 and wind gusts of more than 145 kilometers per hour, it was the heaviest summer storm ever measured in the Netherlands.

Motorways were closed in several places due to branches and other objects on the road and rail traffic was halted in the north of the country. In Haarlem, a 51-year-old woman died after a tree fell on her car. The insured damage caused by storm Poly is estimated at 50 to 100 million euros.

Correction (July 8, 2023): An earlier version of this article stated that code orange applies from 3 p.m. That was not correct, code orange applies in the provinces mentioned from 1 p.m. That has been corrected above.