Reading of the holy gospel according to Saint Luke (12,49-53):

At that time, Jesus said to his disciples:

“I have come to set fire to the earth, and how I wish that it was already burning! With a baptism I have to be baptized, and what anguish I suffer until it is fulfilled!

Do you think that I have come to bring peace on earth? No, but division. From now on five will be divided in one house: three against two and two against three; The father will be divided against the son and the son against the father, the mother against the daughter and the daughter against the mother, the mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and the daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”

Lord’s word.

It might seem to us that the Gospel passage, surprising for its radical nature, presents us with an unknown, unusual Jesus. He is not the Jesus we have become accustomed to and about whom we have been told so much and whom we like to remember so much: meek and humble of heart. Today we see a Jesus to whom it is better not to get used to, of whom it would be better to forget. And yet The harshness with which Jesus expresses himself today in the Gospel reflects very well his person and his thought, the reason for his life and the demands he imposed on those who followed him. That Jesus who wants to set the earth on fire and divide families may be exaggerated and even uncomfortable, but he is not feigned. He is not the one that we would certainly invent, but he is the one that really existed.

Preferring to forget it does not make it less real; It is certain that if we tried to understand him, we would not like his extreme radicalism so badly and we would be, more than captivated, captives of such a strong personality.

Jesus was undertaking a trip to Jerusalem, which he sensed would cost him his life; the probable tragic end does not fail to prove it, but it does not diminish its value, it increases it. Indeed, Jesus is not concerned that his life may be taken from him, on the contrary, he is willing to give it up. He has come with a mission and is eager to accomplish it. “I have come so that they may have life and have it in abundance… And, it is not that I do not see the danger, nor measure its consequences. But neither his feared end nor his logical anxiety separates her from his task. Foreseeing his end and aware of his fears, he does what God expects of him; to go to Jerusalem to meet his destiny, to fulfill the will of his Father.

And that is what Jesus was in life, a truly radical person, a man of one passion. Born of God he lived for God. He had no other task in his life than to make known to his God already close to all those who needed him, starting with the most distant or helpless. So urgent was the mission that he tolerated no delays or excuses. So important, that she was not allowed to share it with anyone else; so necessary that he devoted himself entirely to her. Or is it illogical that someone who burns with passion wants to set the world on fire? If we compare ourselves with that Christ, so little measured, so extremist, Christians today should feel “very reasonable”, as mediocre. We have created a style of faithful Christian, which responds only to a brief weekly celebration to which we are obliged, because “that is what the Church commands” and in which we pass the time, observing those who arrive, fall asleep and leave… In Actually, we do not know what to do with that Jesus who is there every day to attend to us and listen to us and that we only seek and think we find in images or prayers and forgetting that he is in the person of the brothers of lesser appearance, but guarantors of a presence of Jesus, mortgaged in its limited simplicity…

And so, although we always want more from God than he grants us, and that is why our relationship with him does not manage to change us or calm us down, it does not completely satisfy us, we always haggle over what we offer him, and anything he asks of us seems inalienable. Truly, we are not worth even to live with a single passion. And living without passion for God, we do not survive the passions.

There can be no peace for those who live passionately and see that their passion is not shared. Living by the fire burns. And Jesus wants to be fire that burns, passion that spreads. If he puts up with mediocre people by his side, it is because he trusts that their coexistence will change them and he hopes that they will ignite in them the fire of his passion for God. Won’t it be us? Lord, let the fire burn, your fire, in our hearts, in our families, in our city and in our nation!

Enjoy the presence of God at Mass and with family!

#Sunday #August #Cycle