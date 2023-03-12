Genoa – Sunday 12 March 2023 is the anniversary of the National day of education and prevention against violence against health and social-health workers, recently approved and established by law 113 of 14 August 2020: a law strongly desired by the Professional Associations which has led, among others, to increase the penalties in the event of injury to health workers and to set up a national Observatory on the phenomenon, later set up with the Decree of 13 January 2022.

Also the Order of Doctors of Genoa – the president is Alessandro Bonsignore – mobilizes: “We want to sensitize the entire public opinion on this issue so that this irrational climate of hatred will soon see an end”. Every year, around 3,000 attacks take place in our country against doctors and healthcare personnel and on average 1,200 complaints received by Inail.

Such crazy circumstances it’s not just about the staff of traditionally more exposed clinical areas and services (Emergency Room personnel, psychiatrists or Cups, as well as general practitioners), but it is also affecting in a significant way the personnel of departments and services where the bond of trust between patients/family members and health care was considered free from tensions such as the mother-child area, the outpatient clinics and all the administrative services in direct contact with the users.