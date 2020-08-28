Yogi action against mafia was a recent tweet from the Twitter handle of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office. In this, Mafia elements were warned in clear and strict terms. The tweet said that the time has come for the end of Mafia Mukhtar Ansari’s Black Empire. The Yogi government, under the feet of the mafia and criminals, who were once involved in the game of government formation and spoiling, has slipped the land. Especially the Purubanchal’s Bahubali mafia Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmed and Anil Dujana of Western UP and Sundar Bhati Gang are undergoing intense action. Within 41 months, assets worth Rs 330 crore belonging to 40 criminals have been attached or confiscated under the Gangster Act. The assets worth 70 crore of Mukhtar Ansari gang have been seized or attached. See this special report
28 Aug 2020, 6:32 PM IST
