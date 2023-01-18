The January 19 returns the Sundance Film Festival 2023 by way of face-to-face a Park City, Utahwhere already with all the sold out ticket packageswill present more than 100 movies.

Sundance is one of the industry’s most beloved and respected festivals, where films from around the world will be presented Y premiered.

From 8:00 a.m. to midnight, the more than 100 films will be released at all hours of the January 19 to 29.

In the selection there will be from first films by filmmakers, actresses and actors, as well as recognized faces throughout the history of cinema.

Emily Clarke in Pod Generation, Anne Hathaway in Eileen, Daisy Ridley in Sometimes I Think About Dyingin addition to Michael J Fox, Stephen Curry, lana wilsoneither Judy Blume are some of the interpretations or directions within the selection of sundance 2023.

The competition also bets on diversity, because from The Persian Version, joonam Y Shavada with movies about iranian womenuntil Twice Colonized Y bad press upon Indigenous villages will be projected.

About sex workers will be The Stoll Y Kokomo Citywhile women’s rights and sexuality will be The Disappearance of Shere Hite.

The war in Ukraine will also be a topic on the table with 20 Days in Mariupolproject of The Associated Press, in addition to front line from PBS.

Mexico will be present with Ariel winner, David Zonana with HeroicChile with Rotting in the Sunand much more.

As of January 24, five days after the festival began, many movies can be seen on the internet thanks to a package that has already sold out.

The selection

United States Dramatic Competition

The Persian Version – Maryam Keshavarz

Shortcomings – Randall Park

Sometimes I Think About Dying – Rachel Lambert

The Starling Girl – Laurel Parmet

Theater Camp – Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman

A Thousand and One – A.V. Rockwell

United States Documentary Competition

AUM: The Cult at the End of the World – Ben Braun, Chiaki Yanagimoto

Bad Press – Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Joe Peeler

Beyond Utopia – Madeleine Gavin

The Disappearance of Shere Hite – Nicole Newnham

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project – Joe Brewster, Michele Stephenson

Going Varsity in Mariachi – Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn

Joonam – Sierra Urich

Little Richard: I Am Everything – Lisa Cortes

Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV – Amanda Kim

A Still Small Voice – Luke Lorentzen

The Stoll – Kristen Lovell, Zackary Drucker

Victim/Suspect – Nancy Schwartzman

World Film Dramatic Competition

Animals – Sofia Alaoui

Bad Behavior – Alice Englert

Girl – Adura Onashile

Heroic – David Zonana

Mamacruz – Patricia Ortega

Mami Wata – CJ “Fierry” Obasi

The Fishbowl – Florimar Marrero Sánchez

Scrapper – Charlotte Regan

Shayda – Noora Niasari

Slow – Marija Kavtaradze

Sorcery – Christopher Murray

When It Melts – Veerle Baetens

World Documentary Film Competition

5 Seasons of Revolution – Liria

20 Days in Mariupol – Mstuslav Chernov

Against the Tide – Sarvnik Kaur

The Eternal Memory – Maite Alberdi

Fantastic Machine – Axel Danielson

Iron Butterflies – Roman Liubyi

Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining

The Longest Goodbye – Ido Mizrahy

Milisuthando – Milisuthando Bongela

Pianoforte – Jakub Piatek

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Anna Hints

Twice Colonized – Lin Alluna

NEXT

Well done Burkinabe! – Walé Oyéjidé

Divinity – Eddie Alcazar

Fremont – Babak Jalali

Kim’s Video – David Redmond, Ashley Sabin

King Coal – Elaine McMillion Sheldon

Kokomo City – D.Smith

To Live and Die and Live – Qasim Basir

The Tuba Thieves – Alison O’Daniel

Young. Wold. Free. -Thembi L. Banks

Midnight (Midnight, horror movies)

birth/rebirth – Laura Moss

In My Mother’s Skin – Kenneth Dagatan

Infinity Pool – Brandon Cronenberg

My Animal – Jacqueline Castel

Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls – Andrew Bowser

Run Rabbit Run – Daina Reid

Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Premieres

Cassandro-Roger Ross Williams

Cat Person – Susanna Fogel

Deep Rising – Matthieu Rytz

The Deepest Breath – Laura McGann

Drift – Anthony Chen

Earth Mama – Savannah Leaf

Eileen-William Oldroyd

Fairyland – Andrew Durham

Flora and Son – John Carney

Food and Country – Laura Gabbert

Invisible Beauty – Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng

It’s Only Life After All – Alexandria Bombach

Jamojaya – Justin Chon

Judy Blume Forever – Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok

Landscape With Invisible Hand – Cory Finley

A Little Prayer – Angus MacLachlan

Murder in Big Horn – Razelle Benally. Matthew Galkin

Passages – Ira Sachs

Past Lives – Celine Song

Plan C – Tracy Droz Drinks

The Pod Generation – Sophie Barthes

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields – Lana Wilson

Radical – Christopher Zalla

Rotting in the Sun – Sebastián Silva

Rye Lane – Raine Allen Miller

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Davis Guggenheim

You Hurt My Feelings – Nicole Holofcener

new frontier

A Common Sequence – Mary Helena Clark, Mike Gibisser

Gush – Fox Maxy

Last Things – Deborah Stratman

Spot light

The Eight Mountains – Felix van Groeningen

L’lmmensità – Emanuele Crialese

Joyland – Saim Sadiq

Other People’s Children – Rebecca Zlotowski

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) – Anton Corbijn

Children

Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out – Jake Van Wagoner

The Amazing Maurice – Toby Genkel

Blueback – Robert Connolly

special screenings

Stephen Curry: Underrated – Peter Nicks

CODA – Sian Heder

Klondike – Maryna Ergorbach

Navalny-Daniel Roher

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

There will also be a short film program, as well as an independent “Indie” program, as well as “De la Colección”, with classics.