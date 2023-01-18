The January 19 returns the Sundance Film Festival 2023 by way of face-to-face a Park City, Utahwhere already with all the sold out ticket packageswill present more than 100 movies.
Sundance is one of the industry’s most beloved and respected festivals, where films from around the world will be presented Y premiered.
From 8:00 a.m. to midnight, the more than 100 films will be released at all hours of the January 19 to 29.
In the selection there will be from first films by filmmakers, actresses and actors, as well as recognized faces throughout the history of cinema.
Emily Clarke in Pod Generation, Anne Hathaway in Eileen, Daisy Ridley in Sometimes I Think About Dyingin addition to Michael J Fox, Stephen Curry, lana wilsoneither Judy Blume are some of the interpretations or directions within the selection of sundance 2023.
The competition also bets on diversity, because from The Persian Version, joonam Y Shavada with movies about iranian womenuntil Twice Colonized Y bad press upon Indigenous villages will be projected.
About sex workers will be The Stoll Y Kokomo Citywhile women’s rights and sexuality will be The Disappearance of Shere Hite.
The war in Ukraine will also be a topic on the table with 20 Days in Mariupolproject of The Associated Press, in addition to front line from PBS.
Mexico will be present with Ariel winner, David Zonana with HeroicChile with Rotting in the Sunand much more.
As of January 24, five days after the festival began, many movies can be seen on the internet thanks to a package that has already sold out.
The selection
United States Dramatic Competition
The Persian Version – Maryam Keshavarz
Shortcomings – Randall Park
Sometimes I Think About Dying – Rachel Lambert
The Starling Girl – Laurel Parmet
Theater Camp – Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman
A Thousand and One – A.V. Rockwell
United States Documentary Competition
AUM: The Cult at the End of the World – Ben Braun, Chiaki Yanagimoto
Bad Press – Rebecca Landsberry-Baker, Joe Peeler
Beyond Utopia – Madeleine Gavin
The Disappearance of Shere Hite – Nicole Newnham
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project – Joe Brewster, Michele Stephenson
Going Varsity in Mariachi – Alejandra Vasquez, Sam Osborn
Joonam – Sierra Urich
Little Richard: I Am Everything – Lisa Cortes
Nam June Paik: Moon is the Oldest TV – Amanda Kim
A Still Small Voice – Luke Lorentzen
The Stoll – Kristen Lovell, Zackary Drucker
Victim/Suspect – Nancy Schwartzman
World Film Dramatic Competition
Animals – Sofia Alaoui
Bad Behavior – Alice Englert
Girl – Adura Onashile
Heroic – David Zonana
Mamacruz – Patricia Ortega
Mami Wata – CJ “Fierry” Obasi
The Fishbowl – Florimar Marrero Sánchez
Scrapper – Charlotte Regan
Shayda – Noora Niasari
Slow – Marija Kavtaradze
Sorcery – Christopher Murray
When It Melts – Veerle Baetens
World Documentary Film Competition
5 Seasons of Revolution – Liria
20 Days in Mariupol – Mstuslav Chernov
Against the Tide – Sarvnik Kaur
The Eternal Memory – Maite Alberdi
Fantastic Machine – Axel Danielson
Iron Butterflies – Roman Liubyi
Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining
The Longest Goodbye – Ido Mizrahy
Milisuthando – Milisuthando Bongela
Pianoforte – Jakub Piatek
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Anna Hints
Twice Colonized – Lin Alluna
NEXT
Well done Burkinabe! – Walé Oyéjidé
Divinity – Eddie Alcazar
Fremont – Babak Jalali
Kim’s Video – David Redmond, Ashley Sabin
King Coal – Elaine McMillion Sheldon
Kokomo City – D.Smith
To Live and Die and Live – Qasim Basir
The Tuba Thieves – Alison O’Daniel
Young. Wold. Free. -Thembi L. Banks
Midnight (Midnight, horror movies)
birth/rebirth – Laura Moss
In My Mother’s Skin – Kenneth Dagatan
Infinity Pool – Brandon Cronenberg
My Animal – Jacqueline Castel
Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls – Andrew Bowser
Run Rabbit Run – Daina Reid
Talk to Me – Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou
Premieres
Cassandro-Roger Ross Williams
Cat Person – Susanna Fogel
Deep Rising – Matthieu Rytz
The Deepest Breath – Laura McGann
Drift – Anthony Chen
Earth Mama – Savannah Leaf
Eileen-William Oldroyd
Fairyland – Andrew Durham
Flora and Son – John Carney
Food and Country – Laura Gabbert
Invisible Beauty – Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng
It’s Only Life After All – Alexandria Bombach
Jamojaya – Justin Chon
Judy Blume Forever – Davina Pardo, Leah Wolchok
Landscape With Invisible Hand – Cory Finley
A Little Prayer – Angus MacLachlan
Murder in Big Horn – Razelle Benally. Matthew Galkin
Passages – Ira Sachs
Past Lives – Celine Song
Plan C – Tracy Droz Drinks
The Pod Generation – Sophie Barthes
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields – Lana Wilson
Radical – Christopher Zalla
Rotting in the Sun – Sebastián Silva
Rye Lane – Raine Allen Miller
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie – Davis Guggenheim
You Hurt My Feelings – Nicole Holofcener
new frontier
A Common Sequence – Mary Helena Clark, Mike Gibisser
Gush – Fox Maxy
Last Things – Deborah Stratman
Spot light
The Eight Mountains – Felix van Groeningen
L’lmmensità – Emanuele Crialese
Joyland – Saim Sadiq
Other People’s Children – Rebecca Zlotowski
Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) – Anton Corbijn
Children
Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out – Jake Van Wagoner
The Amazing Maurice – Toby Genkel
Blueback – Robert Connolly
special screenings
Stephen Curry: Underrated – Peter Nicks
CODA – Sian Heder
Klondike – Maryna Ergorbach
Navalny-Daniel Roher
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) – Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
There will also be a short film program, as well as an independent “Indie” program, as well as “De la Colección”, with classics.
