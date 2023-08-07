With the right precautions, the sun offers several benefits, even to the little ones. It is good for the mood and for the growing skeleton, promoting the production of vitamin D and is beneficial in the presence of some skin diseases common among children. However, sunburn should be avoided. Why is it important to protect children from the sun? «Their skin is more delicate due to less melanin productionthe pigment with a protective effect that accumulates in the most superficial cells of the skin following exposure to the sun,” he explains Andrea Diociaiuti, head of the Complex Dermatosis and Genodermatosis Center of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome —. At birth, melanin is almost absent only after 1-2 years there is an appreciable pigmentation. Therefore it is recommended not to expose children directly to sunlight in the first six months.