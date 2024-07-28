The sunburn They occur when you are exposed to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. You can prevent them by using a quality sunscreen. If you have a sunburn, you can soothe the symptoms with lotions. Repeated sunburns can cause wrinkles and skin cancer.

Small tips to prevent sunburn

Sunburn is damage to the skin caused by exposure to sunlight and can occur within 15 minutes of exposure to the Sun. Skin that has been sunburned turns red within a few hours, and the sunburn will continue to develop for the next 1-3 days.

If you get a sunburn, you may notice that your skin begins to peel as your body sheds dead and damaged skin cells. This makes room for new skin underneath.

You can prevent them by avoiding exposure to UV rays. Plan your day to avoid the risk of sunburn from too much sun exposure. Even when it is cold or cloudy, you can still get sunburned. UV radiation is highest at midday, when the sun is high.

When the UV index is 3 or higher, the sun’s rays are strong enough to damage your skin.

When you are in the sun, the best way to prevent them is:

•Wear sun-protective clothing that covers as much of your skin as possible.

•Apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with SPF30+.

•Wear a hat that protects your face, head, neck and ears.

•Look for some shade.

•Wear quality, appropriate sunglasses.

You should use a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which means it will protect you from multiple forms of UV rays. Make sure the sunscreen is water-resistant. Apply it to clean, dry skin at least 20 minutes before going outside. Then, reapply every 2 hours. You may need to reapply more often if:

•you swim

•you sweat a lot

•dry yourself by rubbing with a towel

You need at least a teaspoon of sunscreen to:

•every arm and leg

•your back

•your body

•About half a teaspoon on your face and neck will be enough.

Make sure your sunscreen:

•has not passed the expiration date

•has not been stored in direct sunlight or at high temperatures such as in a hot car or swimming pool

Under these conditions, the sunscreen may not work properly.

How can you protect your child from sunburn?

Babies and children have more delicate skin than adults and can burn more easily. It is recommended to purchase a child sunscreen that is suitable for their sensitive skin.

Woman applying cream on sunburn at home, closeup

Sunscreen is not recommended for babies under 6 months. The best advice is to keep your baby out of the sun to prevent sunburn and:

•make him wear a hat

•dress them in protective clothing

Sensible sun protection does not put people at risk of vitamin D deficiency. Most people get all the vitamin D they need by going about their daily activities.