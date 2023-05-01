Times: British Prime Minister’s wife Sunak’s company receives financial support from the authorities

The company, which is owned by the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Akshata Murthy, received money from the authorities as part of state support. About it writes The Times.

According to the publication, the politician’s wife runs an investment company that owns a stake in an educational technology startup called Study Hall. In 2022, the organization reportedly received a grant from the government company Innovate UK, which provides financial support to entrepreneurs working in the field of innovation. The grant amounted to 349,976 pounds (34.6 million rubles).

The article noted that the fact that the company of the first lady of Great Britain received financial support from the authorities raises new questions about her interaction with the government of the country, headed by her husband.

In mid-April, it became known that the British Parliament launched an investigation into Prime Minister Sunak.

