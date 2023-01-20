The popularity index of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, has fallen after almost 100 days at the helm of the country, a position he assumed in October 2022, according to the results of a survey published this Friday. Polling company YouGov has indicated that as the president approaches three months in office, citizens appear to be gradually withdrawing their support for him. Thus, the survey indicates that three out of five Britons, around 60%, now have an “unfavorable” perception of the ‘premier’, including 34% who consider his position “very unfavorable.”

Last October, the percentage of people who spoke out against Sunak was around 48%, while 39% of those surveyed considered his appointment positive. Sunak, 42, became the youngest head of government in history and the first of Indian origin after resigning as head of the Treasury in the Boris Johnson government.

Johnson was replaced in office by former Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who was in power for only 45 days, the shortest Executive in the history of the United Kingdom, and who was succeeded by Sunak after winning the Conservative Party primaries.

The Sunak poll was published the same day that British police announced they would analyze a video showing the prime minister appearing unbelted in a vehicle, “an error of judgement” for which he apologized, according to Downing Street. In the recording released on his social networks on Thursday, the head of government spoke enthusiastically of his policy of territorial rebalancing sitting in the back seat without fastening this security element during a trip to Lancashire, in the north of England.