London does not plan to supply fighter jets to Kyiv. About this on Monday, May 15, writes the publication The Guardian with reference to the British Prime Minister’s spokesman Rishi Sunak.

“There are no such plans. The Ukrainians have decided to train their pilots on the F-16, and you know that the Royal Air Force does not use them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the kingdom’s government said the UK would begin training Ukrainian pilots this summer to ensure they have the skills to fly Western military aircraft. It is specified that the training of Ukrainian aviation units goes hand in hand with the fact that Kyiv would soon receive F-16 fighters.

It also became known that a new tranche of military aid will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months. This is a military aid package, which, according to Western media, Sunak is due to announce on Monday.

On May 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in London, his plans include negotiations with the British Prime Minister.

On May 11, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed the transfer of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine. In addition, Challenger 2 tanks were handed over.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government and permanent representative of the republic under the Russian presidential administration, Georgy Muradov, pointed out that Britain, after the delivery of missiles to Kyiv, risks becoming devastated.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that Moscow regards this decision as extremely hostile actions of London, aimed at further pumping up Ukraine with weapons. Responsibility for their consequences lies entirely “on the authors and executors of this reckless step,” the department added.

The UK and other Western countries have increased military and financial support to Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.