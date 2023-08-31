Home page politics

Split

Grant Shapps leaves Downing Street following his appointment as Defense Secretary. © Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/dpa

Ben Wallace became the face of British support for Ukraine. The Secretary of Defense is now resigning from his post. Prime Minister Sunak is also irritating many conservatives with his successor.

London – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has opted for the all-purpose weapon: Grant Shapps succeeds Ben Wallace as British Defense Secretary. The 54-year-old is likely to become the new face of British Ukraine aid. But the election of the previous energy secretary has certainly caused a frown in the ranks of his Conservative Party.

Because Shapps is considered above all to be the “jack of all trades” of the Tories, who is always sent in front of the cameras when a new source of fire has to be exited. Five cabinet posts under three prime ministers speak for themselves: within a year, Shapps was transport, interior, economy, energy and now defense minister. Critics see him as a “yes man”.

“Defense would have needed someone fighting for the Department of Defense and its budget,” influential conservative activist Tim Montgomerie stressed Thursday on Platform X, formerly Twitter. “Instead, Sunak has appointed an overly loyalist to represent his cause in the media. Very disappointing, but not at all surprising.” Sky News reporter Sam Coates had predicted for the successor to the well-respected Wallace: “A loyalist who doesn’t want to spend a lot of money and is good on TV.”

There was no shortage of experts

There is also astonishment because experts would have been readily available. Security Secretary Tom Tugendhat was cited as a logical choice, as were Defense Secretary James Heappey (Armed Forces) and Johnny Mercer (Veterans). All three served – in contrast to Shapps – in the army and some were deployed several times in Afghanistan. Former Chief of Staff Richard Dannatt said Shapps knew “very little” about defense.

Nevertheless, Sunak appointed his one-man special command for the ministry, which has long been under severe austerity pressure. A few months before Russia’s war of aggression began, the British government announced plans for major downsizing in the armed forces and a focus on modern weapons such as unmanned fighter jets. Observers warn that the army would only be able to hold out for a few weeks in an artillery war like the one in Ukraine.

After his appointment, Shapps announced that he would continue unabated British support for Ukraine “in its fight against the barbaric invasion of (Kremlin chief Vladimir) Putin”. Only last week he traveled to the country as energy minister to emphasize the British government’s help in supplying nuclear power plants with enriched uranium. Claire Coutinho (38), also a Sunak loyalist and previously Secretary of State in the Ministry of Education, succeeds him as head of department.

More time for family

Former Secretary of Defense Wallace announced his departure a few weeks ago after four years in office in order to have more time for his family. In his farewell letter to Sunak, he warned that the armed forces should be further strengthened. “I firmly believe that the world will become more insecure and unstable in the next decade. We both believe now is the time to invest,” Wallace wrote. He took over the post under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2019 and has retained the post despite the political chaos of rapidly changing governments under both Liz Truss and the current Sunak cabinet. That, too, shows his esteem on all wings of the Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, Wallace, who has repeatedly been voted the Tories’ favorite leader in grassroots polls, was also being tipped as a candidate for the prime minister’s post. But he declined, citing his family. Instead, the 53-year-old clearly expressed ambitions for the post of NATO Secretary General. However, the hope of becoming Jens Stoltenberg’s successor was not fulfilled. dpa