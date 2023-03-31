British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed his country’s acceptance into a major Indo-Pacific trade alliance, saying it puts Britain “in a prominent position” in the global economy.
Britain’s acceptance of the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement was formally confirmed in a phone call between Trade Minister Kimmy Badenok and counterparts from the group, according to British news agency PAP Media on Friday.
It represents Britain’s biggest agreement since its withdrawal from the European Union, which will reduce tariffs for exporters to a group of countries – which, with Britain’s accession – will have a gross domestic product of 11 trillion pounds ($ 13.6 trillion), representing 15% of total output. global local, according to British officials.
The prime minister said the deal showed how Britain was able to take advantage of “post-Brexit freedoms” to strike deals, which were impossible when inside the EU, that would drive economic growth across the country.
Britain is the first new member and the first European country to join the bloc, which includes Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam, since its formation in 2018.
#Sunak #welcomes #Britains #biggest #deal #withdrawal #European #Union
Leave a Reply