The day Rishi Sunak set foot in Downing Street, he knew he had two issues to deal with if he was to survive as prime minister. The first was immediate: solving the economic disaster caused by his predecessor, Liz Truss, with a tax cut that sank the credibility of the United Kingdom. For the second he had a little more time, but not much more. The avalanche of irregular immigrants crossing the English Channel – more than 40,000 so far in 2022, compared to 8,000 in 2020, or 600 in 2018 – had the Conservative Party and its voters in a permanent state of nerves. With a component that further aggravated the situation: one in four of the new arrivals was Albanian, the main focus of origin of the new flow of asylum seekers.

Sunak has presented this Tuesday in the House of Commons a package of measures to toughen the fight against irregular immigration. And he has promised to eliminate, by the end of 2023, the bottleneck of thousands of unresolved foster requests in the country.

“Citizens have the right to be angry. They see what I can see: all of this is simply not fair. I don’t think it’s cruel or unsympathetic to want to put an end to the absolute control of criminal organizations that trade in human misery. Enough is enough”, proclaimed the prime minister, in need of the applause and shouts of encouragement offered by his fellow party members from the conservative bench. As Sunak spoke in Parliament, the UK is currently facing work stoppages at rail, public health, postal service, civil service and border police.

With the new measures announced, the Government will increase the personnel that monitors the coasts of the canal by more than 700, and will create a new unified command that integrates the army, the police and the civil administration to coordinate efforts. In mid-November, London and Paris already closed a new agreement by which British agents will be able to be present, for the first time, both in the control room of the operations launched from French territory and in the patrols deployed on the coastal terrain. It was a request from Downing Street that, until then, the government of Emmanuel Macron had not considered due to the legal and technical difficulties involved, and the way in which it questioned the territorial sovereignty of the French.

Agreement with Albania

The arrival of Albanians has multiplied in recent months, thanks to the pull effect of social networks, the strength of the organizations that control illegal routes from that country and the economic attractiveness ―helped by the English language― that the United Kingdom represents. for many young people. Sunak has announced an agreement with the Government of Edi Rama, the Albanian Prime Minister, whereby British policemen will travel to the Tirana airport to help with control tasks, and the number of British officers who will specifically handle the operations will increase by 400. asylum requests from the Balkan country, with the purpose, expressly declared by Sunak, of returning the vast majority of newcomers.

“Albania is a safe and prosperous European country, to which Germany, France, Italy or Switzerland have no problem returning their citizens. It is a country that is a candidate for access to the EU, a NATO ally and a partner in the same international treaty against human trafficking that the United Kingdom has signed”, the Prime Minister recounted, to justify his willingness to increase the number of returns .

Sunak has promised to resume the policy of deportations to Rwanda that the European Court of Human Rights managed to temporarily paralyze last June, as soon as the British Government manages to clear up the legal doubts that are still pending resolution by other higher courts. And he has given the order to set up new spaces to replace the hotels that today welcome asylum seekers, unable to assimilate the growing numbers, and which represent a daily expense of almost six and a half million euros to the British public treasury. As of next January, the prime minister has announced, currently disused summer campsites, military bases and even disabled halls of residence will be used to accommodate at least 10,000 people.

tougher laws

Sunak shares the speech that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former Interior Minister Priti Patel have already fed. The United Kingdom’s asylum and refuge system, they denounce, is too generous to allow thousands of people who exploit legal cover to enter through its loopholes. The number of asylum applications pending resolution in 2022 amounts to more than 166,000. “Our laws need reform. We must control our borders, to ensure that those who arrive do so through legal and safe routes. Our legal framework is being exploited by people who frustrate for months, and even years, their expulsion from the country ”, assured the prime minister, an early Brexit defender who is headed by Suella Braverman, the policy that defined the Interior as an “invasion” the current migratory crisis. Sunak has promised by 2023 a new law that will make it clear “without any ambiguity” that anyone who enters the UK illegally will have no chance of staying.

“Instead of making scapegoats of asylum seekers, we urgently call on the government to completely change its immigration policies, to cancel the agreement [de deportaciones] signed with Rwanda, and actually put the promised safe routes into action, so fewer people have to risk their lives,” said Steve Valdez-Symonds, Director of Refugee Policy and Migrant Law at Amnesty International (UK). ).

The Labor opposition is trying to strike a balance on a matter that divides its deputies and its voters. The leader of the formation, Keir Starmer, knows that the majority of his colleagues in the House of Commons defended at the time the freedom of movement of people guaranteed by the EU, and that it was lost with Brexit. He himself defended her. But he is also aware that many of those who stopped voting Labor in 2019 used the immigration figures as an excuse. Starmer has attacked Sunak for repeating, as he has said, old formulas already heard. The conservatives, he has said, have been unable to expedite the asylum application process or hit hard at the mafias that control the boats that cross the canal.

