In his scant 10 months at the helm of the British government, Rishi Sunak can show his voters a genuinely right-wing agenda. The conservative Executive that he leads has promoted controversial bets such as a strong hand on immigration, with measures described as “inhumane” by members of his own party; it has promoted new licenses for gas and oil in the North Sea, which has earned it criticism for its lack of commitment to the fight against climate change; and he has also spearheaded a controversial veto of Scotland’s gender self-determination law. These are decisions that clash with the image of moderation that Sunak had before arriving at Downing Street and that many analysts interpret as an almost desperate attempt to turn around some polls that place Labor in the lead, far ahead of the conservatives. However, the right-wing drift of the first British head of government of Indian origin has as much to do with his electoral interests as with an ideology that he has already displayed in the past.

As a protégé of David Cameron, the premier who sponsored the Brexit referendum, Sunak jeopardized his promising projection in 2016 by going against the official line and supporting the exit from the European Union, in line with the most conservative sector of the party. More recently, however, her bid for fiscal prudence during last year’s Conservative Party primaries left her out of options against Liz Truss, who set out to promise members what she wanted to hear.

Sunak, until July 2022 Minister of Finance, had to battle not only with the label of loser, but also with the image of a centrist, probably the most toxic adjective among the bases. tories current. Truss was more astute and, despite converting to the Brexit cause after the 2016 referendum, she won the support of the party’s furthest right, over Sunak, a pedigreed eurosceptic. Truss won the primaries, but her victory was pyrrhic: she was prime minister for only 45 days.

The chaos generated by Truss’s rise and fall as he crashed into his tax cut helped cement Sunak’s sense of calm and competence as the ideal replacement. After the confusion of the no less anarchic Boris Johnson, the fiscal responsibility for which Sunak advocated and the absence of stridency consolidated an image of moderation. An image that after 10 months in power is fading. the weekly The Economist recently described him as “the most right-wing conservative leader of his generation”, in an article that summed up the apparent dissonance between perception and reality with the ironic headline: “No, seriously, Sunak is a right-winger.”.

“With Boris Johnson, the party was more to the extreme right, not economically, but populist, encouraging concepts like birthright and nationalism. And now Sunak is trying it in both facets: he believes in absolute deregulation, that the banks make the economy grow, but he considers that he needs populist policies from the extreme right to gain legitimacy”, explains Pablo de Orellana, doctor in International Relations at the King’s College and an expert on the far right.

Sunak’s almost nondescript style, his meticulousness and even his youth (43 years old) have managed to hide part of his convictions, assimilating him with a more centrist profile. “He has made a pact with the devil. Once in Downing Street he has given in to the far right wing of the Tories. He is the one who considers that, since he won the elections, people are going to vote for him with his populist theses, from the new right, ”adds De Orellana.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also The French government is entrenched in the pension reform despite the massive protests subscribe

The paradox is that, since his entry into the British Parliament in 2015, Sunak had never hidden his political ideas. A former employee of Goldman Sachs and a member of the liberal wing of the party, he has professed a devotion to the recently deceased Nigel Lawson, author of the monetary doctrine that took over Thatcherism. Sunak is his natural heir, but the distortion generated by earthquakes such as Brexit or the huge public spending during the pandemic caused confusion that led a sector of conservatives to denounce as antitory Sunak’s reluctance to cut taxes.

The stigma motivated that in 2022, during the competition with Truss to replace Johnson, he found himself under the unusual obligation to deny that he was a “hidden socialist.” As a side effect, he consolidated that image of a centrist that, once in power, has been blurred. In early August, before leaving for California for his first vacation in four years, Sunak fired at measures promoted by local authorities to reduce pollution, such as the so-called low-traffic neighborhoods. “I am on the side of the drivers,” he declared.

While Cameron was the first leader tory In embracing the environmental trend and her successor, Theresa May, gave the zero-emission commitment by 2050 the force of law, Sunak announced in July the controversial exploitation licenses in the North Sea. And faced with the facilities given by the May government for gender self-determination, the premier has blocked a similar reform promoted by the Scottish Executive.

The expert De Orellana attributes this drift to both principles and strategy: “The best way to explain his ideological conviction is his support for Brexit. He did it for financial deregulation, to make the UK a Singapore in Europe. But now he considers that, in order to implement his vision, he needs the support of the right wing ”. Although the King’s College professor also detects a survival component: “he feels terribly insecure. He did not win the general election, he is not the face of the party, so he needs to absorb that pre-existing legitimacy that had won the elections” in 2019, with Johnson as the winner.

This conservative agenda has clashed with the European Court of Human Rights, which is critical of sending irregular migrants to Rwanda. The British Supreme Court has defended the feasibility of this deportation plan. The floating prison in the south of England to house an asylum seeker has also generated criticism. “They are typical symbolic conflicts of the new right,” says De Orellana.

This is where Sunak’s right-wing drift constitutes a double-edged sword. When in October last year it became the third premier in just six weeks, his best cover letter was the aura of restraint and economic competition that surrounded his reputation. After the chaos of Johnson and the debacle of Truss, the profile in the opposite pole that Sunak embodied earned him an unusual position in the polls, in which his popularity was notably better than that of his party.

The problem seemed to be wear tory after 13 years in power, against his leader, who projected discipline and training, but, as De Orellana recalls, “he has surrounded himself with people who are not at all moderate in conservative terms.” Labor clearly leads the polls and the municipal polls last May dealt a heavy blow to the Conservatives. The next generals, no later than January 2025, are already stalking Sunak.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.