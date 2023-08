Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 8:02 p.m.







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

For the first time in four years, according to their spokesmen, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will leave on vacation this Thursday. To California, where he studied and got married. Before leaving, he introduced his new alcohol tax system. The intention of the most radical reform…

This content is exclusive for subscribers