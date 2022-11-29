British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday (29) that during his term the United Kingdom will “never” return to align with the laws of the European Union (EU), while guaranteeing that he will try ” revitalize” relations with its continental neighbors.

In the traditional annual speech by the head of government at the Guildhall, headquarters of the City of London (financial district of the capital), Sunak reviewed his priorities in foreign policy and offered some of his first reflections on the future of the relationship with Europe since he arrived. to 10 Downing Street a month ago.

“We are promoting an evolution of our post-Brexit relations with Europe, including bilateral relations, as well as participation in the new European Political Community”, said Sunak, referring to the forum created by French President Emmanuel Macron, in which countries outside countries such as Turkey, Ukraine, Western Balkans, Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom itself.

“But this does not mean more alignment. Under my leadership, we will never align ourselves with the legality of the European Union. Instead, we will promote respectful and mature relationships with our European neighbors on shared issues such as energy and illegal immigration,” he said.

His remarks cooled speculation in recent weeks in the British press about the possibility of the UK seeking a relationship with the EU similar to that of Norway and Switzerland.

As countries outside the EU, both participate in the community market with fewer barriers than the United Kingdom, although they accept certain community laws and the jurisdiction of European courts, and participate in the area of ​​free movement of people, among other conditions.

In the speech, the British Prime Minister also stressed the importance of recognizing the “systemic challenge” represented by China.

“A challenge that becomes more acute as it (Beijing) moves towards even greater authoritarianism”, considered Sunak.

“Of course, we cannot simply ignore the importance of China in world affairs, from global economic stability to problems such as climate change,” added the head of the British government, who opted for “diplomacy and dialogue” to manage relations with Beijing.