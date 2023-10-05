British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may have to answer questions from Police Scotland for committing an offense of contempt during his closing speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference on Wednesday. Neither Police Scotland nor Sunak’s spokespersons have responded to media questions following a complaint made by a Scottish politician.

Sunak is not a humorous speaker, as Boris Johnson was, but the party’s president, Greg Hands, and Michael Gove, minister for equalities, housing, communities and intergovernmental relations, laughed heartily in front of the television cameras when they heard in the first row of seats Sunak’s joke about the former first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

The joke is based on the fact that the expression ‘go down’ can be used to say that a person “goes down in history” and in itself also means “go to jail.” Sunak highlighted the merits of his government, stating that “today our union is stronger than in the last quarter of a century.” According to him, “the forces of separatism are receding throughout our country.”

And he concluded the passage with an acid joke: “Nicola Sturgeon wanted to go down in history as the woman who broke our country, but now it seems she may go to jail for very different reasons.” The general secretary of the Alba independence party, Chris McEleny, contacted the Police about the possible commission of a crime.

Offender



In June, Sturgeon was arrested by Police Scotland investigating allegations of fraud in the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP), promoted by members of the Alba party. Detectives have not brought charges against Sturgeon or her husband, Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive, who remains at large.

McEleny has claimed that the Prime Minister’s intervention constitutes a crime. The Police already warned the population, on the day of Sturgeon’s arrest, that the Contempt of Court law applied and that citizens “should be cautious if they comment on social networks.” The Scottish media has not published the content of what Sunak said.

The law creates sanctions for anyone who publicly intervenes in a prosecution, potentially instilling prejudices in jurors. Scottish lawyers affirmed this Thursday that in their legal practice this rule is applied from the moment of arrest, without the need for charges. McEleny recalled that Sunak was already fined for breaking covid rules in Downing Street. As his then boss, Boris Johnson, says that he does not have his mobile messages during the management of the pandemic to the judge presiding over the public inquiry, and claims them.