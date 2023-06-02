It always happens with Boris Johnson. What for the current Government of the United Kingdom has become a legal challenge of the first order, for the former prime minister it is an opportunity to settle accounts with his enemies. And, as on other occasions, cheating. The Rishi Sunak Executive has decided to refuse to hand over to the independent commission investigating the public management of the pandemic, chaired by former magistrate Heather Hallett, the WhatsApp messages that Johnson exchanged with scientific advisers and other members of his Cabinet. The delivery period ended this Thursday at four in the afternoon (five in the afternoon, Spanish peninsular time). Twenty minutes later, Downing Street issued a statement explaining the reasons for its refusal to hand over the wasap. “The Cabinet Office [encargada de coordinar la tarea del primer ministro y el resto de ministerios] has requested permission to conduct a judicial review of the order [de la comisión]. We regret taking this action, and we assure again that we will continue to cooperate fully with the commission, both during the time that the courts resolve the jurisdictional question that we raise and after,” the text said.

It is the first time that a British government has challenged the task of an independent commission of inquiry in court. Sunak’s team is convinced that they have substantive arguments to resist the delivery of WhatsApp messages. They consider that it would set a serious precedent for the task of future governments. At the time, they already responded to Judge Hallett that many of the messages would contain “undoubtedly irrelevant information”, in some cases related to personal matters of the ministers. Downing Street has offered to let their own lawyers decide what material they deliver and what they don’t. “[La petición] it supposes an intrusion without legal basis in aspects of the work of the Government unrelated to the pandemic. And an intrusion into legitimate expectations of privacy and protection of personal information,” the Cabinet Office has argued.

The magistrate believes that it should be the commission that determines the relevance of the texts, and a large majority of legal experts support her argument and predict the failure of the Government in court. “If he comes to the conclusion that any part of that material should be made public because it is in the public interest, I doubt very much that the courts will overrule his decision,” former Supreme Court justice Jonathan Sumption told the BBC.

Johnson’s maneuver

The former prime minister, through his spokesmen, has made public his request to the Sunak government to deliver all the messages requested by the judge, and has sent them to Downing Street. This same Thursday, Johnson wrote to the magistrate and was “delighted to deliver both the WhatsApps and the newspapers that had been requested”, contrary to Downing Street’s legal criteria.

Shortly after, however, it became known that the messages delivered by Johnson only covered the period from May 2021 (one year after the pandemic began, and when it was already clear that an independent commission would investigate the government’s management). All the previous texts were on a mobile device that the former prime minister had to do without, for security reasons, after it came to light that his mobile number had been circulating on the internet for 15 years. Since then, he stopped using that device. Now, he has asked the government computer technicians to try to rescue its content, but, for now, with his maneuver, he has managed to put Sunak against the rock and a hard place.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

During the pandemic, the current prime minister was Johnson’s finance minister, and he had a very belligerent position against the lockdowns, due to the damage they caused to the country’s activity. Johnson does not forgive Sunak for helping to precipitate the political downfall of what had until then been the most popular politician in recent UK history by resigning him. With his play, Johnson muddies the ground and compromises his successor.

“After thirteen years of scandals of the tories, this latest smoke screen is only a tactic to undermine the task of the commission of inquiry ”, denounced the number two of the Labor opposition, Angela Rayner. “Citizens deserve answers, and not another attempt to cover up the truth.”

The organization Justice for the Families of Victims of Covid-19 has described the government’s maneuver as “absolutely obscene”. “Why is the entire Cabinet Office hampering? There is no choice but to presume that they are trying to hide evidence that would be devastating to Rishi Sunak’s reputation, and that this is more important to them than saving lives in the future,” said the organization’s spokeswoman, Rivka Gottlieb.

Sunak, who is participating in the Moldovan capital at the summit of the European Political Community —which has gathered fifty leaders there—, has assured that his government “had confidence in being able to defend its position.” “It is really important that we learn the lessons of the pandemic to be more prepared in the future, and we will do it rigorously, but also with transparency and honesty,” the British Prime Minister promised.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.