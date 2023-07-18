Rishi Sunak’s new Illegal Immigration Law has become the touchstone of the British Prime Minister’s mandate, and in a permanent struggle with humanitarian organizations, the Anglican Church and the House of Lords that, for the moment, is gaining favor. first. During the early hours of this Tuesday, Downing Street managed to defeat the latest amendments to the text presented by many lords – the majority independent, without partisan affiliation. They tried to shorten the detention time of minors in an irregular situation not accompanied by their parents; reinforce the fight against modern slavery —which the new text weakens with its measures—; and even extend the period before the deportation of new arrivals to the United Kingdom by six months. The Sunak government, which has made the fight against irregular immigration an electoral banner, has been inflexible. The new law is already a reality, although some of its main provisions will take time to apply.

Although the British justice has confirmed the illegality of the deportation plan to Rwanda (actually, according to the law, to “a safe third country”), a last appeal is pending before the Supreme Court. In the best case scenario for the Downing Street targets, flights might not start until at least the end of the year.

“We remain confident that we will be able to overcome the challenge raised before the Supreme Court,” said Sunak’s spokesman, who at the same time described the satisfaction of the British prime minister for having managed to carry out the law.

“The Government has chosen a path that does not reflect the values ​​and principles defended by the majority of citizens. Those that imply compassion, respect and humanity towards all those who, through no fault of their own, have become refugees, and who simply aspire to safety”, he denounced on the pages of Guardian the executive director of the organization UK Refugee CouncilEnver Solomon.

The new law, accused of “moral cruelty” by the Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Anglican Church, Justin Welby, eliminates the possibility that those who arrive in the United Kingdom irregularly – many after crossing the dangerous waters of the channel of the Mancha—can begin the procedures to obtain legal refugee status. The Government reserves the right to deport them immediately to their country of origin, or to a third country deemed safe. During Boris Johnson’s tenure, an agreement of more than 150 million euros was closed between London and Kigali to send most of the new irregulars to Rwanda. Not a single plane has yet taken off, but the Sunak Executive has embraced the agreement and is determined to see it go ahead.

“Floating Prisons”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The British Conservative Government has not stopped adopting striking measures against irregular immigration in the last year, with the intention of highlighting to its electorate the desire to tackle a problem that, according to surveys, is eroding the support of its voters. The last one was the rental of at least three gigantic boats —”floating prisons”, the critical organizations have called them—, to accommodate the newly arrived men. Some 500 in each of the boats, to reduce the cost of more than six million euros a day that is supposed to hold thousands of asylum seekers in hotels throughout the country.

He bibby stockholmthe first of those large floating hotels that has been contracted, has arrived this Tuesday at the coastal town of Dover, where it will remain docked.

Last year almost 46,000 people arrived on the southern coast of England, after crossing the English Channel. Five years before, the annual figures did not reach a thousand. Despite the fact that the dimension of the crisis is still much less than that faced by the southern EU countries, it has been enough to turn the issue into one of Sunak’s biggest political challenges.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.