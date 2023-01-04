Rishi Sunak has played, in his barely 10 weeks in Downing Street, the card of the serious and responsible politician, in the face of the recklessness or foolishness of his predecessors. The British Prime Minister has also learned that a good slogan can be more effective than the most elaborate speech. By repeating over and over again this Wednesday his “five promises” to British citizens, however, he has not been able to resurrect the magic of Boris Johnson’s slogans. Those were ambiguous enough to be irrefutable —Take Back ControlLet’s Take Back Control; either Get Brexit Done, Let’s Make Brexit Happen. Sunak’s were too specific, and the media have immediately figured out where the seams they can jump through are.

“Inflation in half; economy growing; debt reduction; fewer waiting lists; and end of the boats [con inmigrantes irregulares]”. Over and over again the prime minister repeated a refrain that is detailed in these five commitments:

First promise. Cut inflation in half before the end of the year. The consensus of the experts indicates that the peak was reached last October, with 11.1%, and began to decline in November, when it stood at 10.7%. The Bank of England itself already counts in its forecasts that in the middle of the years, thanks to a certain relaxation in energy prices, inflation will be reduced considerably.

Second promise. That the British economy, already in recession and with the worst result in sight of the G-7 countries, begins to grow at the end of 2023. Some institutions, such as the British Chambers of Commerce, already anticipate that this rise will occur in the first quarter of the year.

Third promise. Reduction of public debt. Sunak does not give a specific date or percentage, and limits himself to reiterating the path pointed out at the end of last year by his Economy Minister, Jeremy Hunt, when he had to present an urgent fiscal plan to increase taxes and cut public spending to reassure the public. the markets and restore the UK’s international credibility.

Fourth promise. Reduce the waiting lists of the National Health Service. Experts point out that the NHS is experiencing the biggest crisis in its history. More than seven million people wait for an answer to obtain consultation, diagnosis and treatment. There are 12,000 beds occupied by patients who could be discharged if they had the necessary care at home or in centers for the elderly. Thousands of doctors and almost 30,000 nurses are missing. The ambulance service is on strike. The nurses are on strike. And Sunak, unable to specify a date or amount in solving the problem, camouflages with good words his reluctance to negotiate salary increases. “There are many things we can talk about, and I am confident that we will come to a solution. But those conversations must be based on reasonable and acceptable approaches. A rise of 19% —the unions demand the CPI plus five points— is not acceptable. I don’t think anyone thinks that it is, ”warned the prime minister, who also reiterated his intention to toughen the laws to reinforce the minimum services.

And fifth promise. New laws, this same year, to speed up the return or deportation of irregular immigrants. The same promise that the prime minister already announced in mid-December, without specifying when the law will finish its parliamentary process and without admitting that policies of this style always face a road full of potholes and obstacles in the courts.

“I guarantee that your priorities will be my priorities. I promise to be honest with all the challenges we face. I will make all the decisions necessary, however hard, for our great country to develop its enormous potential. I will only promise what I can deliver, and I will deliver what I promise”, announced Sunak, in the first speech in which he had the opportunity to express his general political vision, after a rocky start to his mandate, barely two years before the next elections. generals.

Mathematics up to 18 years old

Curiously, it has not been any of his promises, but an aspiration added to the speech, the one that has generated the most noise among the British media. Especially since the Downing Street communication team had been in charge of circulating it hours before Sunak spoke, to generate expectation. “We are one of the few countries that does not require our kids not to study some math content until they are eighteen years old. Half of the students between the ages of 16 and 19 do not study any mathematics. In a world where data and statistics are the basis of any job, allowing our young people to go out into the world without these skills is letting them down”, announced the British Prime Minister. “I am going to make arithmetic ability the central objective of our educational system. I do not want to say that we are going to demand that all students get the highest grade in mathematics, but we will work with schools so that all kids receive math lessons up to the age of 18 ”, he promised.

The general response from teachers, unions and schools has been to welcome Sunak’s announcement, but with just enough skepticism. It is not the first time that a party promises more mathematical reinforcement. The Conservatives and Labor have done it. The reality, however, is that the accounts do not work out, and that the number of hired mathematics teachers has not stopped decreasing since 2019.

The Labor opposition, which begins the year with very favorable polls and an advantage of almost 20 points, has ridiculed Sunak’s promises, because all of them “were things that were going to happen yes or yes, and they are so easy that the complicated thing would be not comply with them ”, they have said in a response statement. “Or he simply tries to solve problems caused by the conservatives themselves,” he added.

