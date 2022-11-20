Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travels to Kyiv and meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the middle of the Ukraine war.

Update, 11:11 a.m.: Ukraine withdraws from the International Council for Scientific and Technical Information. The reason is the impossibility of “cooperation with Russia in the scientific and technical field”. This was reported by the country’s Ministry of Education in a press release. The Council consists of 22 countries. The organization is based in Moscow, the capital of Russia.

First report from November 20th, 2022: Kyiv – Rishi Sunak has pledged his country’s “permanent support” to Ukraine. That’s what the Prime Minister said Great Britain on a visit to the capital Kyiv. Military aid will be provided “until Ukraine wins,” Sunak said on Saturday.

During his unannounced visit to Kyiv met Rishi Sunak with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At a joint press conference, both emphasized the close relationship between their countries. In the Ukraine war, Great Britain is one of Kiev’s most important suppliers of new military equipment. Rishi Sunak has now announced further aid worth around 57 million euros. Ukraine is to receive, among other things, 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to defend against Iranian combat drones for the fight against Russia.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Kyiv rejects “short ceasefire”.

Further negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv on a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine war have been put on hold. There is “no official request from the Russian side,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak on Saturday during a video link at the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada. Before any negotiations could even begin, Moscow would have to “withdraw all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory,” he added.

Volodymyr Zelensky himself had rejected negotiations about a possible lull in the Ukraine war. “Russia now wants a short ceasefire, a respite to regain strength,” the president said in a speech broadcast at the Halifax Security Forum. Such a respite would not end the war but only make things worse, he said. A real peace can “only come about through the complete destruction of Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy emphasized in his speech on Friday (local time).

USA hopes for early negotiations in the Ukraine war

In the US, Ukraine’s recent successes and Russia’s heavy losses are seen as an opportunity for early talks on a ceasefire. According to US Chief of Staff Mark Milley, the Ukrainian recaptures could become an opportunity to start negotiations for a political solution to the conflict. (dil/dpa)