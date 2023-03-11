British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that Britain and France are working together to quickly provide their citizens with cheap, clean and safer energy.

The prime minister said he and French President Emmanuel Macron had agreed on an “ambitious new energy partnership”, including an agreement on cooperation in civilian nuclear energy. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in energy security during a British-French summit held in Paris on Friday.

During a press conference at the Elysee Palace, Sunak said that energy prices are the biggest cause of inflation and cost-of-living pressures. “This is due to the outbreak of a war that turned the energy supply into a weapon and all our citizens are paying the price for that,” he was quoted as saying by the British news agency (BA Media).

“In fact, this is one of the practical and tangible results that can result from today’s summit, which is the cooperation between our two countries and our companies on improving our energy security and accelerating the transition to safer and nuclear renewable energy sources,” he said.

Sunak said the two sides have made “good progress” in diversifying and improving energy supplies. Sunak confirmed that Britain and France signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy.

“I believe that together we can create a future in which every watt of energy that powers our homes and factories is produced from safe, sustainable and reliable energy sources,” he added. For his part, Macron said that he discussed with Sunak investments in renewable energy, reducing the use of fossil fuels and promoting biodiversity.