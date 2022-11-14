November 14, 2022 07:41

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak flew Sunday to Indonesia, where he will participate in a summit of the Group of Twenty. Sunak took over as prime minister three weeks ago. During this meeting of the great powers hosted by Bali, Sunak is scheduled to meet face-to-face with US President Joe Biden for the first time. Sunak will stress the importance of Western unity in confronting Russia, and he also wants his allies to strengthen the international financial system, particularly the World Trade Organization, Downing Street said Sunday night.

During the summit, the British Prime Minister will talk about the need for developing countries to have access to loans to ensure economic growth. Also, Sunak will stress the importance of reforming the World Trade Organization. Sunak is due to return to London on Thursday for a budget presentation that is expected to include tax increases and painful spending cuts to tackle inflation above 10%. “But tackling the biggest economic crisis in a decade requires the concerted efforts of the world’s largest economies, and these are not problems that we can solve alone,” Sunak said before heading to Bali.

Source: agencies