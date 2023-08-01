United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak in the storm for his anti-green turn in the hunt for oil and gas

In the name of energy independence and security, Rishi Sunak’s government has authorized a hundred new oil and gas exploration licenses in the North Sea, fueling criticism from the opposition and environmentalists. The conservative premier assured that he was acting in a “pragmatic and proportionate” way against global warming, at the same time justifying his controversial decision with the need to guarantee the country’s “independence” and the “security of its supplies”.

The executive has thus exposed itself to heavy criticism from Labor and environmental organizations which they consider “not serious” Sunak’s commitment to environmental protection. His decision comes at a time of heated debate within the Conservative majority and within the ranks of the Labor opposition on the green policies to be implemented due to their high cost for the British, grappling with high inflation. A provision that also marks a frontal political clash between the conservative prime minister and the Labor opposition – whose victory in the next general elections in 2024 is predicted by polls – determined to put an end to the exploitation of oil and gas in the North Sea.

“We have all witnessed how Putin has exploited energy, cutting off supplies and blocking growth in countries around the world”, the Conservative prime minister said in a statement. “Now more than ever, it is vital that we strengthen our energy security and take advantage of this independence to bring cheaper and cleaner energy to UK homes and businesses,” Sunak added. According to Downing Street, support for the exploitation of oil and gas in the North Sea should lead to the creation of more than 200,000 jobs. In addition, the government has confirmed the inauguration of the first two CO₂ capture and storage sites in the North Sea, a sector that could support up to 50,000 jobs. This technology is criticized by some environmentalists who consider it an excuse for the continued exploitation of fossil fuels.

In the UK environmental policies seem to be in focus after the surprise defeat of Labor by the Conservatives in a local election in west London. This result – with fewer than 500 votes – was attributed to voter distrust of the planned extension at the end of August of a tax on polluting vehicles to the whole of Greater London, or nine million inhabitants, and wanted by the Labor mayor, Sadiq Khan .

Under strong pressure from part of the majority, the government has hinted that some environmental targets could be relaxed, particularly on energy standards for homes. Sunak set the stage with a text published over the weekend in the conservative newspaper ‘Sunday Telegraph’, describing Labor as “anti-motorists” and saying they are “on the side” of families who need their cars. “We will make the transition to carbon neutrality,” the British prime minister assured the BBC during his visit to Scotland. “I am committed, but we will do it in a proportionate and pragmatic way, which does not necessarily add the burden or price of bills for families, especially at a time when inflation is the highest of all,” the premier argued.

According to a YouGov poll last spring, 65% of Britons say they are concerned about the consequences of climate change, but many of them oppose most measures that would require personal effort. In any case, the UK is strongly feeling the effects of global warming. A report from the weather services warned this week that record temperatures in the summer of 2022, when the thermometer passed 40C, would look ‘cold’ by the end of the century.

“We will not stand by while politicians use the environment as a political football. It’s the courage and leadership we need now.” the leaders of various associations, such as the WWF, the National Trust and Greenpeace wrote in a letter addressed to Sunak. At the end of June, the Secretary of State responsible for the climate, Zac Goldsmith – close to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson – left the government, accusing Sunak in particular of lack of interest in the environment and denouncing the executive’s “apathy” on climate. For many detractors in various quarters, the new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea represent a “wrecking ball” to climate commitments.

