British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has “fired” Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi for “serious violation” of the ministerial code. Pressure had mounted on Zahawi over allegations that she settled an unpaid multimillion-dollar tax bill while he was Treasury secretary.

Zahawi served as chancellor of the exchequer from July to September 2022 in the final months of Boris Johnson’s term as prime minister. In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak wrote that he was forced to act after promising at the start of his term that his government “would have integrity, professionalism and accountability at all levels”.

Zahawi, founder of polling website YouGov, had acknowledged a dispute with tax authorities but said his mistake was “careless and unintentional”. British media reported that the settlement with the taxman amounted to nearly £5million.