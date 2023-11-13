In Great Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked the controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Foreign Minister James Cleverly will take over her post, the head of government’s office announced on Monday. Former Prime Minister David Cameron is surprisingly making a comeback in the cabinet as the new Foreign Minister. British media wrote that it was very unusual for a former prime minister to return to a government.

Just a few minutes after Cameron’s appointment was announced, the former prime minister made a long statement to X. Cameron wrote, among other things, that he was happy to accept Sunak’s request. At a time of “profound global change” and crisis, it has rarely been more important for this Britain to stand by its allies, strengthen partnerships and ensure that the country’s voice is heard.

Even though he has not been at the forefront of politics in the past seven years, Cameron said he hopes to use his many years of experience to help Prime Minister Sunak overcome the many challenges.

Even though he may have disagreed with some of Sunak’s decisions, it was still clear to him that Sunak was a “strong and capable” prime minister.

Cameron, who ran 10 Downing Street from 2010 to 2016, was seen entering Sunak’s seat on Monday morning. According to observers, the British Prime Minister’s decisions are part of a larger cabinet reshuffle.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt should remain in office, the British “Guardian” reported on Monday morning, citing Downing Street. This is not a big surprise because Hunt is already scheduled to run at least until Downing Street’s spring budget.

Sunak had come under pressure over Braverman. She had published an article criticizing the police over a pro-Palestinian demonstration. She accused her of double standards in dealing with protest marches. As Interior Minister, Braverman is also responsible for the police and national security. In a statement, Braverman wrote that serving as Interior Secretary had been “the greatest privilege of her life.” She announced that she would comment in more detail later.







The first voices from the opposition were heard on Monday morning congratulating Sunak on his decision to fire Braverman.

Braverman is considered a promising candidate for the party leadership if, as expected, the Conservatives lose next year’s general election. The ruling Conservatives are far behind the opposition Labor Party in polls. There was speculation that by criticizing the police and other right-wing populist statements, she wanted to position herself as a candidate for the right wing of the party and possibly even intentionally cause her to be expelled.

Cameron resigned as prime minister in 2016 after the British voted to leave the European Union in the referendum he had called. At that time, Cameron campaigned for his country to remain in the EU.

With parliamentary elections next year, time is running out for Sunak to gain favor with voters. In recent polls, the Labor opposition led Sunak’s Conservative Party by around 20 percentage points. They most recently lost two constituencies in by-elections in July. The Tories are struggling with the consequences of a series of scandals under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who, among other things, ignored the Corona rules set by his government. They were optimistic on Monday: “Today Rishi Sunak strengthened his government team to implement long-term decisions for a better future,” said the conservative Tory party at X.