The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has dismissed the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, after having challenged him last week on the road to the controversial demonstrations that were organized on Saturday in London. The minister is supported by a sector of the parliamentary group that identifies as right-wing, and that could show her discontent in the coming hours.

Last Thursday, Braverman published an article in ‘The Times’, in which he accused the Police of having a bias in favor of demonstrations by left-wing groups and described the call in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza as a “march of hate.” ». Sunak’s assistants reportedly asked the minister to moderate the content, but she maintained the most strident expressions.

The minister has accumulated headlines in recent weeks. On the eve of the King’s speech, when the Government announces its legislative plan, the media wondered whether Sunak was going to introduce a bill, proposed by Braverman, to ban charities from giving tents to homeless people, because it would help , according to her, to the continuity of that “lifestyle choice.”

Braverman’s support for Sunak’s candidacy was essential to the prime minister’s election as party leader a year ago. He would have mobilized that right-wing parliamentary group that combines ‘Brexiterism’, political authoritarianism and economic liberalism. It was therefore considered that Sunak would not dare to fire her, but last week’s challenge weakened the British leader.

The former minister published a statement on Sunday in which she congratulated members of the Police for the security operation on Saturday. The Police and protesters were attacked in different parts of the city by groups of men associated with ultra movements and violent hooliganism in football. Braverman has been accused of fomenting tension before the marches.

Sunak has not taken into account that the Supreme Court is going to deliver its verdict on Wednesday on the legality of extraditing irregular immigrants to Rwanda. The plan was introduced into the Government program by his predecessor, Priti Patel, in Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, but is now associated with Braverman. In case of a favorable verdict, she would begin her campaign this week to be the future leader of the party with freedom and a victory.