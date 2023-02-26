The agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU for a new protocol in Northern Ireland seems imminent. The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, will receive the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in London tomorrow to try to advance in person the negotiations and seal a pact for the lace of this region, a regime negotiated as part of the Brexit but that the British Government has refused to apply for two years.

The European Commission and the British Government have informed of von der Leyen’s trip to London in a joint statement that highlights that both “have agreed to continue working in person.” The objective is “to achieve shared and practical solutions to the range of complex challenges related to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland”, explained Brussels.

In recent days, the negotiating teams have made significant progress and speculation has skyrocketed about the imminence of an agreement to resolve the dispute. In fact, today the British deputy prime minister, Dominic Raab, has assured that they are “on the verge of an agreement” and “in a matter of days, not weeks” in an interview with ‘Sky News’. Sunak himself had declared that his government is “giving everything” to reach an agreement.

With this agreement, Sunak seems willing to face a possible internal rebellion in his party. “As someone who believes in Brexit, who voted for Brexit and who campaigned for Brexit, I want to show that Brexit works and that it works for all the UK territories,” he told the Times in an interview. .

As for the content of the pact, Raab has pointed to the establishment of a “green lane” for products from Great Britain to enter Northern Ireland and a reduction in the powers of the European Court of Justice.

Likewise, a mechanism is being negotiated by which the Parliament of Northern Ireland would have a say on any modification of the EU regulations that affect Northern Ireland.

At the internal British political level, the Labor opposition hopes to support the agreement while the Democratic Unionist Party has refused to participate in a government with the republican party Sinn Féin in protest against the effects of the Northern Irish protocol.