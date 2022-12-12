The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his Foreign Minister, James Cleverly, will not promote in the coming weeks the processing of a law that would allow London to abolish clauses agreed with the European Union in the Brexit agreement. They believe, according to the newspaper ‘The Sunday Times’, that it is possible to reach an understanding with Brussels on the Irish Protocol.

After his last telephone conversation with Cleverly, the vice-president of the Commission and head of the negotiation of the aftermath of Brexit, Maros Sefcovic, stated that the technical committees that have met these weeks are willing to “double their efforts.” “I want to make the most of this clear opportunity,” stressed the Slovak politician.

The Protocol is the biggest obstacle to normalizing relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union. British researchers cannot participate in the Horizon programme. Fostering exchanges for British and EU youth is another blocked project, due to the Commission’s distrust in negotiating with London while it is processing a law that makes a mockery of previous agreements.

The prominent role of the United Kingdom in the war in Ukraine has favored frequent dialogue between leaders, and the replacement of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss by Rishi Sunak has improved the atmosphere, according to the rulers in Brussels, Dublin and London. The thaw had begun in Truss’s brief tenure and has been accelerated by Sunak’s diplomacy.

Solving the Irish mess, the only European territory in which one part belongs to the European Union and the other to another country, the United Kingdom, was always going to be complicated. The circumstances of the region – segregated between Catholics and Protestants, politically divided between pro-British and pro-Irish, the scene of several cycles of violent conflict in the island’s history – add complexity.

The opportunity to resolve the bitterness inherited from Brexit is dated at the beginning of 2023 because April 10 marks a quarter of a century since the signing of the Belfast Agreement, or Good Friday. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, very proud of his Irish roots, wants to join in person the celebration of the anniversary of a peace to which his predecessor, Bill Clinton, contributed.

Persuading Donaldson



That commitment in 1998 between all significant parties, except the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), to share home rule institutions in Northern Ireland and foster relations between north and south, facilitated the drastic reduction in violence. But the region’s government has often gone bankrupt and is now also suspended.

The leader of the DUP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, left the building where the agreement was being negotiated that April night when he confirmed that his leader, the future Nobel laureate, David Trimble, was going to sign it. He later left the party, the Ulster Unionist (UUP), and joined the DUP. He has collapsed the institutions because he does not accept the Protocol, which, according to him, has caused “the alienation of the unionists with respect to the system.”

It’s true. In a recent poll, 80% of unionists do not want the DUP to relent in its rejection of the Protocol. In a recent meeting with foreign correspondents, Donaldson appealed to the European Commission to adopt the principle of consensus in order to resolve this dangerous impasse soon. It is the founding principle of the EU and also the one that made the peace agreement possible in 1998, he recalled.

Ten days ago, the British customs service said that its new database, shared live with the EU, on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, shows that more than 85% stays in the region. Control of illegitimate cargo bound for the common market in southern Ireland would be relatively easy; the procedures required by the EU could be simplified.

But there are other aspects – the unequal application of VAT, subsidies, the role of the Court of Justice of the European Union – that have so far been intractable. Also the fact that the population of Northern Ireland, mostly against Brexit, has to accept the EU rules that affect their economy without having a say in their creation.