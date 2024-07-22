Sunak listed achievements of joint work with Biden without mentioning Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken of achievements in working with US President Joe Biden without mentioning Ukraine. His statement published on social network X.

The former prime minister, commenting on the results of cooperation between London and Washington, noted the efforts of the two countries to support Israel and protect their citizens from the Houthis. He also named the creation of the AUKUS alliance as one of the significant achievements.

Sunak addressed Biden, wishing him “all the best”.