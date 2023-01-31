British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday defended Britain’s exit from the European Union, stressing that the “Brexit” agreement brought with it important achievements and provided huge opportunities three years after it entered into force.
“In the three years that have passed since leaving the European Union, we have made great strides in regulating the freedoms unleashed by Brexit in order to meet the challenges of generations,” Sunak said in a statement marking three years since the country’s official exit from the European Union.
He said Brexit was a “huge opportunity” to achieve his growth and employment priorities.
The prime minister, who also celebrates 100 days in office this week, added that his country “has made its way as an independent and confident country” and “this momentum has not slowed down”.
He noted that this includes launching the fastest vaccination campaign in Europe, signing trade agreements with 70 countries and “taking back control of our borders”.
The statement came at a time when Sunak is facing many challenges, with the organization of a series of strikes to protest against the failure to increase wages commensurate with high inflation and the living crisis affecting millions.
Sunak did not address the problems in Northern Ireland linked to the post-Brexit trade deal there that has led to months of negotiations between London and Brussels.
