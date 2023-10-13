The two leaders discussed Israel’s response to Hamas in Gaza, with Sunak confirming that Britain had authorized a large support package to be sent to the region, including Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft, two Royal Navy ships, and three Merlin helicopters.

According to an official British statement, London “will deploy additional military support in the coming days to enhance security in the broader region and calm any attempts to escalate the conflict.”

The British government said in a statement earlier on Thursday: “Maritime patrols and surveillance aircraft will begin operating in the region starting Friday to monitor threats to regional stability, such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups.”

The statement added: “Royal Air Force spy planes began patrols to help partners monitor emerging threats to regional security.”