On the day that the European Court of Human Rights grounded, on June 14, 2022, the first flight from London to Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, there were six immigrants inside a device with a capacity for 220 passengers. The Conservative British government, headed by Boris Johnson at the time, was determined until the last minute to show its voters and the rest of the world that it was serious about its commitment to end irregular immigration. One year later, the new prime minister, Rishi Sunak, has finally managed to approve an extremely harsh Illegal Immigration Law with a dubious legal framework. He did it just as he was arriving on the island of Portland, off the south coast of England, on bibby stockholm, a giant ship in which Downing Street wants to accommodate newcomers to the country after crossing the dangerous waters of the English Channel. There are barely 500 people. The first 50, the government has said, will begin to inhabit this “floating prison” in the coming weeks, according to critical humanitarian organizations. Across the UK, around 160,000 people wait while the authorities process their asylum application. Last year, more than 46,000 arrived in flimsy boats to the southern coast of the country.

Sunak and his Minister of the Interior, Suella Braverman, have insisted on launching firm gestures to calm the hard wing of their party, aware, however, that they cannot put doors to the sea.

“Ministers are using vulnerable and traumatized people for political purposes. They are feeding the public a disinformation campaign around issues related to the right to asylum, and causing division and resentment,” said Sacha Deshmukh, executive director of the UK division of Amnesty International. “The use of former military barracks and other completely inappropriate accommodation facilities must end, as well as this terrible law or the agreement with Rwanda. [para deportar inmigrantes]Deshmukh demands.

The migration crisis facing the British government is a perfect storm…in a glass of water. It is true that the numbers of people crossing the channel from the French shores to the UK have seen significant exponential growth in recent years. Last year there were almost 46,000 immigrants; in 2021, 28,500; in 2020, 8,466; in 2019, 1,843; in 2018, the first in which the British Government began counting intercepted immigrants, 299. It may seem alarming, but Frontex, the EU border agency, last year detected some 330,000 irregular crossings of community boundaries. And about 105,000 people arrived on the coasts of Italy.

When Brexit became a reality, with all its consequences, on December 31, 2020, the United Kingdom stopped applying the Dublin III Regulation, the regulation that establishes which country corresponds to process an asylum application. Normally, it is usually the first one the applicant arrives at. London did not want to incorporate refugee and asylum matters into its negotiations with Brussels. Result: since then, the Conservative government desperately seeks bilateral agreements with other EU countries -especially with France- and always gets the same response. It is a matter that corresponds to the community institutions to negotiate.

The solution has been to pass a draconian law that, according to the opinion of many experts, clashes head-on with international law. “Thanks to this government, the UK’s historic reputation as a refugee-hosting land, of which we were so proud, has become a thing of the past,” laments Josie Naughton, director of refugee aid organization Choose Love. “It is a law that effectively extinguishes the right to asylum for many people,” she says.

The new regulations have been accompanied, during the parliamentary process, by a political campaign led by the slogan Stop The Boats (Let’s Stop the Boats), which Sunak incorporated into a poster on his lectern every time he has addressed the issue. And his minister, Braverman, has not been shy about referring to the arrival of irregular immigrants as an “invasion.”

As of the approval of the legal text, all the people who reach the coasts aboard the boats that clandestinely cross the English Channel will see their asylum applications rejected as inadmissible. And unlike current legislation, which imposes a five- to 10-year re-entry ban on those expelled from the country for trying to enter the country illegally, the Sunak government wants the ban to be for life. The new Law on Illegal Immigration will impose on whoever holds the position of Interior Minister the obligation to deport all irregulars to third countries – as it has already tried in the case of Rwanda – “as soon as feasible”.

“The law will allow the government to commit human rights abuses without consequences. Excluding refugees and immigrants from the protection of Human Rights Law is abhorrent and wrong. Human rights are universal and the Executive does not have the right to choose who deserves them and who does not”, denounced the humanitarian organization Liberty, which has managed to collect the signatures and support of almost 300 NGOs to continue fighting Sunak’s immigration policy.

The prime minister promised at the beginning of his term that he would halve the number of people pending an asylum application, and that he would put an end to the arrival of boats with irregular migrants. The opposition Labor Party denounces the lack of means, organization and plans to alleviate the administrative bottleneck, although it avoids substantive criticism of the law, to avoid frightening the electorate. The latest YouGov poll indicates that three in four Britons (73%) believe that the government is responding to the migration crisis in an incompetent or chaotic way. However, while just 15% of Conservative voters accuse Sunak of treating irregular arrivals in the UK cruelly and unfairly, around 70% of Labor voters feel that way.

Minister Braverman came to use, in the preamble to the new law, an unusual warning in which she made clear the possibility that the text partly violated the European Convention on Human Rights (although at the same time she assured her conviction that it would not be so in the end). The Conservative government has made clear its willingness to risk contravening international law before its own voters.

