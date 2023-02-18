Western countries should increase the volume of military assistance to Ukraine to the levels of the previous year within a few weeks. This is stated in excerpts from a speech to be delivered by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday, February 18, at the Munich Security Conference.

“Now is the time to step up our military support,” the publication quotes him as saying. The Iindependent.

Sunak is expected to urge his colleagues to increase aid to Ukraine not in months but weeks.

According to the British leader, long-term peace in Ukraine will be achieved only with the strengthening of international law and the creation of a new framework for long-term security, which can only be realized with increased supplies of Western weapons to Kiev.

“We must do more to enhance Ukraine’s long-term security. We have an obligation to give them the advanced NATO standard tools they will need in the future. And we have an obligation to demonstrate that we will be on their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again,” Sunak added.

Earlier, on February 15, it became known that Ukraine would receive ammunition, spare parts for tanks and drones from the UK as part of a $240 million aid package from the new fund. Deliveries were agreed with the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

On the same day, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the conflict in Ukraine showed the vulnerability of Europe’s defenses, as well as the depletion of weapons in the region due to military assistance to Kyiv. According to him, the ability of European countries to defend themselves at the moment is at the level “below the plinth”.

The day before, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the Ukrainian military will have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of arsenals in Western countries.

At the same time, during a meeting of the heads of the defense departments of the alliance in Brussels, he noted that NATO countries should provide Ukraine not only with new types of weapons, but also with integrated military assistance.

Earlier, on February 9, the administration of Rishi Sunak said that London would continue to support Ukraine with weapons, despite the possible risk of escalation. According to the office of the British Prime Minister, this is the best and fastest way to help Kyiv end the conflict.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

