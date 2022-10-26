The new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, and his Minister for the Economy, Jeremy Hunt, have decided to postpone the presentation of a revenue and expenditure budget for two weeks, as a result of the improvement in the financial perspectives after the change of Government. The new leader pleased his co-religionists in his first question session with the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.

The cancellation of tax increases announced on September 23 by Kwasi Kwarteng, minister of Liz Truss, caused tidal waves in the capital markets. The former prime minister had to fire her collaborator and friend, and appoint Hunt. The new Treasury chief has scrapped much of the plan and promised to present a track record of “hard decisions” by the end of this month.

That change of direction calmed the markets and the fiscal hole predicted in September, of about 45,000 million euros, has now been reduced to about 40. Hunt explained that “it is very important” that his budget, which he will present on November 17 , offer a medium-term prospect of reducing public debt. It is now equivalent to annual GDP, the second lowest in the G7.

In an interview a few years ago on an Indian television station in the UK, Sunak expressed his admiration for the wisdom of his father-in-law, Narayana Murthy, one of India’s richest businessmen. He recounted that he had once expressed to her one of his philosophical principles, based on America’s motto, ‘In God we trust’. “Yes, we trust in God,” he told her, “but we ask everyone else for the data.”

After a chain of government collapses and coincidences that have led him to the head of government, Sunak can trust the gods of Hinduism. But he wants to have all the data on British finances before giving the go-ahead, as First Lord of the Treasury, to the strategy of taxes and public spending cuts designed by Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

verbal duel



That is the ground Sunak walks confidently on, but there was a buzz Tuesday about his arts in the verbal duel of his first prime ministerial question session. He chose a dress team – his ministers Michael Gove and Oliver Dowden, and a seasoned consultant – for the mock pre-match, in which his leader and his associates imagine evils from the opposition and formulate possible responses.

If the Labor Party member Sir Keir Starmer demanded that he justify the appointment of the Home Secretary, who resigned six days ago for sending confidential documents with his private email, Sunak reproached him for supporting the candidacy of his predecessor, the leftist Jeremy Corbyn. There was jubilation in the seats ‘tories’, but the awaited session did not have great quality.

Neither Starmer nor Sunak are big on public speaking. One of the prime minister’s advisers must have recommended that he insist on his promise of “compassionate conservatism,” because he repeated it ad nauseam. Labor Party member Tony Blair blew up the House in similar circumstances, stating that “compassionate conservatism differs from the other in that it doesn’t help you either, but tells you that it’s sorry, that it’s ‘sorry’.”