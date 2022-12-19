British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has encouraged his allies in the Joint Expeditionary Force to at least emulate his government, which plans to meet or exceed the 2022 annual budget, and allocate €2.6 billion next year, to transfer to Ukrainian troops weapons and equipment. And to think about the moment of the Russian withdrawal from the occupied territories.

The FEC is an alliance of ten countries – Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway – which, under the leadership of the United Kingdom, coordinate plans and complement weapons and structures for the defense and security of the Baltic. Also territories, airspace and waters of northern Europe. It is part of the ‘framework nations’ associations promoted by NATO.

According to Sunak, “the priority is to ensure that we deliver more military aid and that that aid evolves so that we can deal with the situation we now face.” He ruled out any credibility in a Russian ceasefire offer. “Until they have withdrawn from the conquered territory, there cannot and must not be a negotiation,” he said. And he recommended the partners to think now about the necessary “security guarantees” in such a situation.

For the guest of honor at the summit in Riga, Volodimir Zelensky, his allies face a “clear decision”, “to provide everything that is needed, not only to preserve the existing dynamics on the battlefield, but to accelerate the movement of our Defense Forces to victory.” He pointed to the Iranian-derived drones used by Russia as the most pressing problem.

rockets as a gift



Recalling, on the feast of St. Nicholas in the Eastern Christian rite, the recent words of a Russian television propagandist about how Ukrainian children were going to receive rockets as gifts, Zelensky told those gathered from kyiv that “Ukrainian children ask for in his letters to Saint Nicholas air defense, weapons and victory,… Our children understand everything».

Sunak’s encouragement of the Baltic and Nordic alliance has coincided with the publication of a leak to the BBC about the new British prime minister’s alleged wariness over war spending. According to an anonymous member of the government, the leader has asked for a more detailed calculation of the cost of the weapons that have been sent to Ukraine and the effectiveness of their use.

Official spokesmen have denied that Sunak has less interest in defending Ukraine than Johnson, but the portrait of the head of government as a politician who uses spreadsheets to understand the challenges he faces is not new. His background in finance offers a stark contrast to the bookish and informal background of his predecessor.