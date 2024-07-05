Prime Minister also announces he will step down from leadership of the Conservative Party; Labour’s Keir Starmer will take over as premier

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced his departure from office on Friday morning (5 July 2024), in speech in front of the government headquartersin London. The announcement was made after the Conservative Party’s defeat in the elections held on Thursday (4 July).

“I would like to say, first of all, I’m sorry”, Sunak said. “I have given my all to this work, but you have sent a clear signal that the UK government must change and your judgement is the only one that matters. I have heard your anger and disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss.”.

The Prime Minister then praised his successor, Labour’s Keir Starmer: “Although he was my political opponent, Kier Starmer will soon become our Prime Minister. In this job, his successes will be our successes. I wish him and his family well. Whatever our differences in the campaign, he is a decent and public-spirited man whom I respect.”.

The conservative politician took advantage of his farewell to highlight moments in his government that he considered positive, such as the return of inflation to the target and the growth of the country’s economy.

Sunak lamented his party’s loss of seats in Parliament. “It pains me to think how many good colleagues who have contributed so much to their communities and to our country will no longer have seats in the House of Commons.”, he declared.

Finally, he announced his departure from the leadership of the Conservative Party, “not immediately, but as soon as formal arrangements for the selection of a successor are in place”.

“It is important that, after 14 years in government, the Conservative Party rebuilds itself, but also that it assumes its crucial role in opposition in a professional and effective manner. (…) “This is a difficult day, at the end of a series of difficult days”, he added.

After the statement, Rishi Sunak headed to Buckingham Palace, where he will meet with King Charles III. Afterwards, Keir Starmer will ask the monarch for permission to form the next government.

