During his visit to the Ukrainian capital, on Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak revealed the signing of a ten-year bilateral security agreement, which President Volodymyr Zelensky described as “unprecedented.”

Sunak, who wanted to send a “message” with this surprise visit, demanded the continuation of necessary Western aid to Kiev.

The British Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine is “not alone” and will never be so.

Kiev is concerned about the reluctance of its European and American allies, due to internal political differences, to grant it more military and financial aid.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the “unprecedented security agreement” concluded with Britain.

“This is not a simple declaration. It is a reality that will bear fruit thanks to our cooperation,” Zelensky said.

The text follows promises to conclude bilateral agreements made by the G7 countries at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Vilnius last year.

The United Kingdom is the first country to reach a final bilateral agreement with Ukraine, according to the British government.

– Thousands of drones

During the visit, Rishi Sunak revealed an increase in military aid and the delivery of thousands of drones.

“We are one of the most important supporters of Ukraine, especially with regard to military aid,” he said.

The value of British military aid for the year 2024/2025 will reach 2.5 billion pounds sterling, an increase of 200 million pounds sterling over the previous two years.

This brings total British aid to Ukraine to nearly £12 billion (€14 billion).

Sunak added that this support is in line with “the seriousness of the situation here” and “our determination” to support Ukraine, pointing out that this is his first foreign visit this year and the first by a foreign leader to Ukraine.

His visit comes the day after the Ukrainian president warned against any “stopping” in defending his country.

The new British support is directed to providing long-range missiles, air defense means, artillery ammunition, and maritime security means.

The British government explained that at least 200 million pounds sterling is allocated to “the rapid supply and production of thousands of military drones,” especially “surveillance drones, long-range attack drones, and maritime drones.”

According to London, this will be “the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any other country,” and most of these drones will be produced in the United Kingdom.