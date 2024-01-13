“Ukrainian Pravda”: Sunak and Zelensky understood the guarantee agreement differently

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky “differed in characterization” of what exactly is spelled out in the security agreement concluded between Kiev and London, writes “Ukrainian Truth”.

As the publication indicated, after signing the agreement, Zelensky exclusively used the word “guarantees” or the phrase “security guarantees.” “At the same time, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, reporting on the signed document, chose a different term and emphasized several times that we are talking about “security assurances,” the journalists noted.

Only once did Sunak say that the document “extends Britain’s security guarantees for Ukraine to unprecedented levels.” In response to a clarifying question from journalists, he added that we were talking about “assurances of safety.”

Previously, Zelensky and Sunak signed an agreement for a period of 10 years. It will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO.