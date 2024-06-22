Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Arguing over Ukraine policy ahead of the UK election: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brexit advocate Nigel Farage. © Uncredit/James Arthur Gekiere/ Leon Neal/dpa/Montage

Scandal before the British election: Brexit advocate Nigel Farage has blamed the West for the war in Ukraine. Sunak and Starmer react harshly.

London – Uproar in Great Britain: Less than two weeks before the general election, emotions are running high in the United Kingdom. Brexit supporter Nigel Farage is to blame. With a provocative thesis on the Ukraine War He sparked a debate about the country’s role in the Eastern European conflict. The two rivals for the office of Prime Minister then took a crystal clear position.

Scandal before UK election: Brexit fan Farage outrages Sunak and Starmer with Ukraine statement

The reason for the excitement: Right-wing populist Nigel Farage, prominent Brexit advocatehas in a BBC-Interview that the West had provoked the Russian attack on Ukraine. But the reaction from British politics was not long in coming. After all, Britain is due to hold an election the week after next.

Against this background, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Farage’s statement was sharply criticized. Sunak said, according to a report by the news agency AFPthe statements were “completely false” and the right-wing populist was “playingPutin The Prime Minister recalled that Putin had used nerve gas on British streets and was making deals with countries such as North Korea. Sunak also warned that such appeasement could endanger the security of Britain and its allies

Is the West complicit in the Ukraine war? Sunak challenger Starmer with clear message

Labour leader Keir Starmer, who was at the UK election: Sunak wants to succeed as head of governmentcalled Farage’s comments “disgraceful” and stressed that Russia bears sole responsibility for the invasion of Ukraine, the news agency dpa reported. Starmer stressed: “Anyone running for Parliament should make it clear that Russia is the aggressor, Putin is responsible, and we stand with Ukraine.” He stressed that Parliament has stood united behind Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict and supports the defense of democracy and freedom.

There was also clear criticism from the other parties. The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, clearly distanced himself from Farage. “My message to the British people: we must support the Ukrainian people,” the British GuardianHome Secretary James Cleverly criticised on the platform X (formerly Twitter): “Just Farage parroting Putin’s vile justification for the brutal invasion of Ukraine.”

Churchill would turn in his grave.

Former shadow defence secretary John Healy went further and said, according to the British newspaper, that Farage would “rather lick Putin’s boots than stand up for the people of Ukraine”. Tobias Ellwood, former defence secretary, told the Daily Telegraphthat “Churchill would turn in his grave” at such statements.

Before the British election: Nigel Farage expresses thesis on the Ukraine war

And the person being criticized? Nigel Farage, who had a milkshake thrown in his face on the first day of campaigning for the British election, defended his statements and drew parallels between the NATO– and EU-enlargement and the conflict in Eastern Europe. In his interview before the British election, he said he had warned of war in Ukraine as early as 2014 because the eastward expansion of NATO and the EU had given Putin a reason to wage war. Farage added: “Of course it’s his fault – he used what we did as a pretext.”

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace described Farage as a “barroom philosopher” who did not understand the complex realities of politics. Wallace said: “If he became prime minister tomorrow, what would his solution be in dealing with a President Putin, whom he claims to admire?” (jkf/with material from AFP and dpa)