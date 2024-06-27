Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Before the British election on July 4, the governing Tories and the opposition Labour Party want to convince the British. Polls show the challengers ahead.

London – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Conservative) and his challenger Keir Starmer of the Labour Party engaged in a bitter verbal exchange in their last TV debate before the election on July 4.

“If you listened more to the people in the audience and across the country, you wouldn’t be so out of touch,” Starmer hurled at the Prime Minister during the BBC TV debate on Wednesday evening (26 June) about planned cuts to social benefits. Sunak hit back by claiming that his challenger was “not being honest with people about his plans to raise their taxes”.

Betting scandal among the Tories overshadows election campaign in Great Britain

In view of the scandal surrounding betting on the election date in Great Britain, which has been rocking Sunak’s Tories for weeks, Starmer accused his opponent of weak leadership and a lack of integrity. Several conservative candidates and other people close to Sunak are said to have placed bets on the surprisingly announced election date.

Sunak criticised his challenger for not having a plan for the country’s most pressing problems, such as the high number of boat migrants on the English Channel. Starmer countered that the plan, which was intended as a deterrent, to deport irregularly entered people to Rwandahas failed and the numbers are at record highs.

Tories face defeat in UK election, polls suggest

Opinion polls predict a devastating defeat for Sunak’s party. According to a Yougov model, the party could plummet from just over 360 seats in parliament to around 100. Keir Starmer of the social democratic Labour Party, on the other hand, has a good chance of becoming the next prime minister.

Keir Starmer (l.), leader of the Labour Party, and Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Great Britain, during their TV debate. © dpa/Phil Noble

Some people who are approached on the street in Dover, for example, seem disillusioned. None of the candidates will get his vote, says a man from the street cleaners. “I don’t believe in any of them. They don’t do anything for the country.” That’s how it’s always been in the United Kingdom. “People are struggling, you know?” Rents and property prices are high. Politicians need to create more housing. “And well, they basically need to put the country in order.”

Economic problems in Great Britain

Brexit and the policies of the short-term head of government Liz Truss have hit the economy. The NHS is overburdened and many homes have anti-mould sprays. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown regularly warns about poverty in the country. And the Trussell Trust food banks distributed twice as many emergency packages last year as they did five years ago. What was striking about the TV debate between Sunak and his challenger was that they apparently were not able to fully convince the audience. “Are you two really the best thing we have as Prime Minister for our great country?” asked one viewer.

Prime Minister Sunak is one of the richest Britons

The name Rishi Sunak made headlines far beyond the borders of the United Kingdom in spring 2022. A top British politician under Prime Minister Boris Johnson – and a finance minister at that – had made it onto the British newspaper’s list of the richest Britons for the first time. Sunday Times Despite his wealth, multimillionaire Sunak, whose father-in-law is one of the wealthiest men in India, is ambitiously pursuing his career in the Conservative Party (Tories).

In the summer of 2022, he ran against Truss for the office of Prime Minister, but lost. Shortly afterwards, everything changed. On October 24, 2022, Truss resigned after only 49 days in office. Sunak became leader of the Conservative Party that same day, before King Charles III appointed him Prime Minister a day later. (erpe/dpa/AFP)